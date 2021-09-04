The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams traveled to Cheyenne to dual Cheyenne East, Central and South on Thursday. The boys teams from both schools also played in the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday.
The Camel boys beat East 5-0 and lost to Central 4-1 and South 3-2 while the girls beat South 5-0 and lost to East 3-2 and Central 5-0. The Bolt boys lost 5-0 to Central, 3-2 to East and 3-2 to South while the girls won 5-0 against South and lost 4-1 to Central and 3-2 to East.
For Campbell County against East, Jason Fink won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Kody Kline won 9-8 (7-5 tiebreaker) at No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison won 9-7 at No. 1 doubles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson won 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.
For the girls, Alexa Richert won 8-4 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary won 8-2 at No. 2 singles. Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt lost 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, Maddie Jacobs and Bayley Gray lost 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres lost 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Against South, Richert won 10-2, Neary won 10-1, Bouzis and Whitt won 10-2, Jacobs and Gray won 10-5 and Alexander and Torres won by default. Sarvey and Allison won 10-4 and Lemm and Hallcroft won 10-1 while Fink lost 10-4, Kline lost 10-5 and Barton and Robertson lost 10-3.
Against Central, Fink was the only Camel win at 8-5 at No. 1 singles. Kline lost 8-1, Sarvey and Allison lost 8-4, Barton and Robertson lost 8-2, Lemm and Hallcroft lost 8-6, Richert lost 8-6, Beary lost 9-7, Bouzis and Whitt lost 9-8, Jacobs and Gray lost 8-1 and Alexander and Torres lost 8-0.
For the Thunder Basin girls against South, Ali Morgan won at No. 1 singles by forfeit, Sarah Rasse won 10-0 at No. 2 singles, Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse won 10-2 at No. 1 doubles, Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum won 10-1 at No. 2 doubles and Tierra Tachick and Raquel Hermida won by default at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Austin Youngs and Payton Marty won 10-4 at No. 3 doubles while Luke Lass lost 10-4 at No. 1 singles, Josh Klaassen lost 10-2 at No. 2 singles, Tate Moore and Jorge Suarez lost 10-4 at No. 1 doubles and Owen Gorsuch and Connor Hieb lost 10-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Against East, Kendrick and Ketchum won 8-6 and Tachick and Hermida won 9-8 for the girls while Morgan lost 8-2, Rasse lost 8-4 and Bruse and Angelos lost 8-4. For the boys, Lass won 8-2 amd Heib and Gorsuch won 8-4 while Klaassen lost 8-6, Moore and Suarez lost 8-1 and Youngs and Andrew Lass lost 8-0.
Against Central, Angelos and Bruse were the Bolts to win at 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Rasse lost 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Morgan lost 9-8 at No. 2 singles, Kendrick and Ketchum lost 9-7, Tachick and Emma Lehman lost 8-2, Luke Lass lost 9-7, Klaassen lost 8-2, Moore and Suarez lost 8-0, Hieb and Gorsuch lost 8-1 and Youngs and Hayden Chambers lost 8-1.
Both boys teams also competed in the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday. The Camel boys took home the team title with a score of 54, coach Mark Miessler said.
Other teams included Gering, Alliance and North Platte of Nebraska.
Fink took first for the Camels with a 5-0 record at No. 1 singles, Sarvey and Allison finished first at No. 1 doubles, Kline finished third at No. 2 singles and Robertson and Karton finished second at No. 2 doubles.
For Thunder Basin, Klaassen won the No. 2 singles title in first place, Luke Lass finished third at No. 1 singles, Hieb and Moore finished fifth at No. 1 doubles and Gorsuch and Chambers finished fifth at No. 2 doubles.
Both boys teams will participate in the Scottsbluff Triangular on Saturday before hosting Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on Thursday in Gillette.
