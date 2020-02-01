Friday night’s cross-town rivalry was the expected knockdown, drag-out ordeal through three quarters at Campbell County High School. That all changed when the Thunder Basin boys basketball team dominated the fourth quarter and pulled away for the 82-67 win.
Campbell County closed the third quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 56-53 lead heading into the fourth, but was held to just 11 points in the fourth. TBHS made three big 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and then added a host of free throws at the end of the game to complete the 29-11 run over the final eight minutes.
“To come in here and beat a really good Camels team and to play how we did that second half, it makes all of our guys feel good,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “I really like the way we persevered and we just stayed within the game plan and guarded a little bit better (in the second half). Then we started to make some shots.
“I just really liked our team defense and I loved our team offense.”
CCHS junior Luke Hladky, who led all scorers with 30 points, said “it was just a tale of two halves again.” The Camels led 41-34 after the second quarter, but this is the fifth time that they have let a halftime lead slip away amid a tough schedule.
“We were on the same page on both ends (in the first half). … For the most part, I thought we did a great job,” CCHS coach Bubba Hladky said. “I thought we out-hustled them to loose balls and rebounds and then in the second half, I felt like that switched.”
Thunder Basin immediately hit the Camels in the mouth out of the halftime break and used a 12-0 run to take a five-point lead with 6:18 on the clock. In a game of momentum swings and runs, that was one of the most abrupt changes.
The run started when TBHS sophomore McKale Holte scored an and-one layup on the first possession, before senior Mason Hamilton stole a pass and pulled up for a transition 3 just 20 seconds later.
Hamilton added another triple in the next minute and then sophomore Deegan Williams pulled the trigger on a deep transition 3 to make it 46-41 with 6:18 remaining.
The Camels were able to weather the storm, though. Hladky went 3-of-4 from the free throw line and senior Ryan Schmit scored a layup in the next two minutes to tie the game back up at 46.
Thunder Basin regained the lead at 53-51 after a 3 by sophomore Ethan Cox with two minutes left in the third, but the Camels stole it right back. CCHS sharpshooter Jefferson Neary hit his only 3 of the game with a minute to play and then Schmit crossed a defender and scored in the paint with 26 seconds left to take the 56-53 lead into the fourth.
It was all Bolts the rest of the way, though, and the start to the fourth quarter was reminiscent of the start to the second half. Allen scored six of his nine total points on Thunder Basin’s first two possessions, nailing a long 3 and converting an and-one layup to take the 59-56 lead.
Hladky did his best to stop the momentum again after Bolts jumped ahead 62-56 with 6:30 left. He scored the next five CCHS points to momentarily slow down Thunder Basin, but it wasn’t enough.
The 3-pointer that seemed to break Campbell County’s spirit came from another TBHS role player. Sophomore McKale Holte had given TBHS a 66-60 lead with 4:25 left, before junior Andre Felton scored his only points of the game to make it 69-66.
“We had a lot of bench guys step up,” coach Williams said. “That 3 that Andre hit was a huge shot.”
After a blow-by layup from Deegan Williams gave the Bolts a 10-point lead with 3:30 to play, they outscored CCHS 11-6 the rest of the way without making a single field goal. TBHS made 11-of-12 from the free throw line the rest of the way, with Williams going 5-of-6, Hamilton 4-of-4, and senior Hayden Sylte 2-of-2.
