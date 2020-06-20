Mason Powell has discovered a new sweet spot in the batter’s box this season.
The college returner for the Roughriders homered in his second at-bat of the summer, which started a hot streak that Gillette American Legion Post 42 baseball coach Nate Perleberg hadn’t seen in a decade.
“I haven’t seen a guy this locked in at the plate since a player in 2009 and 2010 named Jared Wass,” Perleberg said after a game in Casper earlier this season. “It was the same type of thing, where you just knew when he came up he was going to hit the ball hard.”
Powell, who plays for Montana State University-Billings, leads the Roughriders in almost every batting category to start the pandemic-shortened season — average, RBIs, extra-base hits and home runs.
He has all the tools — a powerful frame, smooth swing and the ability to change a game in the blink of an eye. But it’s his mental toughness that has made the most difference this summer.
His pre-at-bat breathing technique is different and his confidence is at an all-time high. But more than anything, each trip to the plate is a reminder of what he and his teammates almost missed out on.
The Roughriders missed about 35 games at the start of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prospect of not having a season at all made the team appreciate each step on the diamond.
“We’re living more in the moment, enjoying everything. I was just excited to play one game this season,” Powell said early in the season. “We’re just really enjoying every single pitch, every single practice, every single game. It just makes you appreciate the little things like that.”
The delayed start to the season also robbed the Roughriders of the early portion of the schedule, which Perleberg said they usually try to use as a spring training or warmup. Instead, Gillette faced some of the toughest teams on their schedule right out of the gate.
The early season opponents included perennial Wyoming contender Cheyenne Post 6, multiple Colorado teams and a win over Rapid City Post 22, which is one of the top teams in South Dakota every year. But even against the best pitchers on those teams, Powell hasn’t been outmatched.
The MSU-Billings staff never officially placed the redshirt designation on Powell, which kept him on the roster in case another player was hurt. He never missed a practice and almost unconsciously, the level of competition from his college teammates honed his skill at the plate.
“It’s been a huge benefit. I just think greatness feeds off greatness ,and I think just competing at that high of a level made me naturally better,” Powell said. “I got to see tons of velocity, so high 80s, low 90s constantly and tons of off-speed pitches.
“That just really prepped me for coming back here where the pitches are a little slower.”
Regardless of which team the Roughriders were playing during their first 15 games, Powell was ready for what was thrown at him. Through 15 games, his batting average was over .600, he had three home runs and more extra-base hits than singles.
The inevitable ‘slump’
At the time, Powell said he wasn’t sure if keeping the .600 pace was possible. In retrospect, of course it wasn’t. But his new mindset also helped him keep an even keel when the inevitable “slump” arrived.
Powell has cooled off a little after the blistering start, dropping his batting average to .465 on the season.
“It’s just unrealistic to hit .700 or whatever he was hitting early,” Perleberg said. “He’s going to go through some of these, just like all good hitters do.”
The one thing Perleberg said Powell has struggled with a bit during the last eight games is trying to do too much at the plate. One of the keys to his early success was taking an at-bat by at-bat approach, rather than getting caught up in the season stats.
“I’m just going up there thinking, ‘I know I can get a hit, I don’t think this guy can get me out,’” Powell said earlier in the season. “Then when I get out, I have, like, 3-5 seconds where I’m mad at myself, then I throw it out the window and move on. The next at-bat’s like a whole new day.”
In past years, Powell said he would mope and pout when he got out, but he has matured enough to control his emotions after disappointing trips to the plate.
Part of that has to do with the team’s early success, which started with winning 19 of the first 20 games. Powell said as long as the team is winning, he can go 0-4 and not be too worried about it.
The Roughriders, who were 21-4 at the end of Thursday, have talent peppered throughout their lineup. That has relieved any pressure Powell might have felt to carry the team, while instilling confidence at the same time.
Team effort
While Powell’s fast start was a show stealer, he is far from the only bright spot within Gillette’s batting order. Five Roughriders are batting over .300, with one other sitting at .294. Powell said he and his teammates have been feeding off each other’s confidence all season.
Kaleb Lewis and Brody Richardson have been Gillette’s other two power hitters. With Lewis batting in front of Powell and Richardson cleaning up behind him, the Roughriders have formed a three-headed monster in the 2-3-4 holes.
Richardson is batting .383 and has 14 RBIs, while Lewis has a .366 average and has driven in 25 runs. Between them and Powell, they’ve accounted for 74 of the team’s 176 RBIs this season.
Powell also said Gillette’s dominant pitching staff, which has an ERA of just over 2, makes it easier to swing freely.
“When Brody Richardson gets a huge hit, that makes me want to get a big hit and I feel more confident,” Powell said. “When Hayden Sylte is throwing on the bump, just throwing cheddar and pounding it, it makes me that much more confident to hit.
“I just think confidence is exponential. It just builds off of each other.”
Perleberg said that it’s hard for teams to pitch around Powell with Richardson waiting in the on-deck circle. And with Lewis and the top of the order getting on base in front of him, Powell should continue to find himself with RBI opportunities.
Powell’s early success has been paced by several small factors, as the Roughriders approach the halfway point in the season. He said he doesn’t have anything to prove this year, but it only took about 10 games to show that he has one of the most dangerous bats in the state.
“Not a lot has changed swing-wise. I think it’s just been maturity-wise, approach-wise, pitch selection-wise,” Perleberg said. “He’s just doing damage to baseballs. I think he’s got more extra base hits than singles right now. He’s making it look like we’re playing a video game.”
