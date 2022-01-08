Braik Hurm’s passion for running was instilled in him before he was born.
Hurm, a senior at Campbell County High School, grew up in a running family. His mom, Anna Gillespie, held the fastest half-marathon time in the country for two consecutive years during her NAIA college cross-country career at Dana College.
“I’ve been running since I was in the womb,” Hurm said. “My mom always ran with me before I was born. I got a little bit of those genes.”
Following in his mom’s footsteps, Hurm signed a letter of intent to run cross-country and track and field at Black Hills State University starting this fall in Spearfish, South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets are a Division II program in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Hurm was the No. 1 runner for the Campbell County boys cross-country team during his senior year. He finished fifth at the Class 4A state cross-country meet in Ethete with a time of 16 minutes, 36.67 seconds.
During the regular season, Hurm finished inside the top 10 at six of the seven regular season meets and finished sixth at the Class 4A East conference meet at Cam-plex Park.
Last spring, Hurm finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 4A outdoor state track and field meet with a time of 10:11.42.
Hurm has been running year-round for cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track since sixth grade. Despite missing time with a handful of injuries over the last two seasons, Hurm was able to end his cross-country career on a high note to secure a college roster spot.
“I’m pretty grateful,” Hurm said. “I just think it will be fun to run in college and to be on a team.”
Hurm is also looking forward to competing with plenty of familiar faces at BHSU. Four out of the team’s 14 cross-country runners this year are from Wyoming and are people he has raced with during high school.
During track and field season, Hurm is excited to run in longer races than he’s been able to at Campbell County. The longest event for high school track in Wyoming is the 3200-meter event, which is roughly 2 miles.
In college, Hurm will compete in the 5,000-meter event (3.1 miles) and the 10,000-meter event (6.2 miles).
“I’m excited to get into those different distances,” Hurm said. “That’s the part I’m really excited for.”
Hurm’s favorite part about running is the scenery he encounters outdoors. He’s looking forward to seeing plenty more of that during his time in Spearfish.
Hurm hasn’t decided what he wants to study in the classroom, but he’ll use his free time in the summer to decide on a major. For now, his focus will shift to his final indoor and outdoor track seasons this winter.
The Camel standout’s final indoor track season will start at the Natrona West Invite on Saturday in Casper.
