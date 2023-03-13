Thunder Basin’ senior Kinley Solem drives the ball Saturday during the 4A state high school girls basketball championship game Saturday against Cody at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Solem was presented the 3A/4A Bob Carey award Friday night for her “leadership ability, scholarship, character, athletic ability and community involvement.”
Thunder Basin’ senior Kinley Solem drives the ball Saturday during the 4A state high school girls basketball championship game Saturday against Cody at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Solem was presented the 3A/4A Bob Carey award Friday night for her “leadership ability, scholarship, character, athletic ability and community involvement.”
Thunder Basin High School senior and girls basketball forward Kinley Solem was presented the 3A/4A Bob Carey award Friday night for her “leadership ability, scholarship, character, athletic ability and community involvement.”
The award is given to two seniors each year, one to a student in either 1A or 2A and the other to a student in 3A or 4A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.