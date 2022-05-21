The Thunder Basin High School softball team won its first state title in school history with a 12-2 win over Cheyenne Central on Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The mercy-rule win over the Indians was the Bolts fourth and final win over this weekend's state tournament. Thunder Basin beat Rock Springs 9-0 on Thursday to start the tournament and Laramie 11-0 and Campbell County 15-8 on Friday to move on to the state championship.
Central beat Campbell County in a win-or-go-home game Saturday morning to advance to the state title game. The Indians had roughly 30 minutes between beating the Camels and facing the Bolts for the title.
Thunder Basin took full advantage of having the fresher legs and jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Caitline Kaul and Jaci Piercy each had RBI singles and Lauren O'Loughlin and Logan Brown both drove in one on sacrifice flies.
The Bolts added three runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to take a commanding 10-0 lead into the fourth inning. Central was able to trim the lead to 10-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth but the two runs would be all the offense the Indians would find the rest of the way.
Piercy drove in one run on an RBI single to make the game 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth before senior Logan Brown was able to close the game out with an RBI single to enforce the 10-run mercy rule and give the Bolts a 12-2 win.
"I'm really sad," Brown said after the game. "But a happy sad. That hit is something that I'll remember forever."
Brown ended the game with a team-high three RBIs followed by Piercy and Kaul with two RBIs apiece. Emma Kimberling, Macie Selfors and O'Loughlin each drove in one. The Bolts out-hit the Indians 13-6.
Piercy earned the win on the mound in her last game in a Bolts' uniform. She finished with no runs allowed on three hits while striking out one in four innings of work. Ella Partlow threw two innings of relief and allowed two runs on three hits.
Thunder Basin finished the season with a 25-4 record. The state title stays in Gillette after Campbell County won the first Wyoming state championship in softball's inaugural season last year.
