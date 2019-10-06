Sunday
Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA
Thursday
CCHS volleyball vs. TBHS, 7 p.m.
Friday
TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS at Wants Chaney Memorial Invite, Cam-Plex Park, 2 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Border Wars, Sheridan, TBA
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.
Gillette men’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Sunday. Oct. 13
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
