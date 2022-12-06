Camels wrestler Ellie Bouzis, left, grapples with her teammate Karlie Balfanz during practice last week at Campbell County High School in Gillette. The pair will be among the first girls to wrestle for high schools in the state in the first year girls wrestling is a sanctioned Wyoming sport.
The Campbell County High School wrestling team is entering the season with an emphasis on culture over wins.
First-year head coach Jace Jensen was named head coach in May and is excited for the potential to build with the talent in place while turning the corner with the Camels program that has no where to go but up.
