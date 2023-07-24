Fifteen kids from Campbell County competed in the 75th NHSFR in Gillette last week. Those 15 competed across 20 events in the rodeo and accounted for 15 of Wyoming’s 55 total competitors.
Grady Edwards — bareback riding: Edwards’s first performance came on Tuesday night, the fifth performance. He scored 50 points, which put him 43rd in the first go round. He followed that up with 56 points — which was third in the eighth performance — in the second go round.
His 106 aggregate score put him tied at 34th overall with Will DeMontigny of South Dakota.
Jordan Morman — barrel racing: Morman had her first go in the third performance on Monday night and finished in 18.796 seconds. It was 13th in the performance. Her second run improved to 17.963, which was ninth-best of the Friday morning performance.
Morman earned an aggregate score of 36.759, which was 83rd overall in the event.
Shayda Lesmeister — barrel racing, pole bending: The freshman from Rozet had the best NHSFR among Campbell County locals. Lesmeister was the only athlete from Wyoming to make it to the short round in two events and won the title as the rookie all-around cowgirl.
In the first performance, she took third in the barrel racing with 17.732 time, which was 18th-best in the first go round. Lesmeister followed that up with another third-place performance finish on Saturday morning, completing the barrel race in 17.579 and taking 24th in the second go round. In the short go on Saturday night, she made her best run. The rookie finished in 17.555 and took 11th in the event.
Her overall aggregate score was 11th.
Lesmeister had an even better run at pole bending. She finished her first run in 20.687, which was fifth in her performance. In her second go, she had an even better time with 20.339 which also took fifth in the performance. But she once again saved her best run for last, finishing the final go round in 20.297.
Her aggregate pole bending score was 7th with a score of 61.323.
Keyton Hayden — boys cutting, team roping, tie-down roping: Hayden scored 126 points in his first boys cutting performance and improved his score by 10 points for his second go. He placed 68th in the overall aggregate with 262 points.
In team roping with Austin Pixley from Sundance, the two finished fifth in their first performance on Tuesday night with an 8.38. Their second go didn’t end so well and the duo was called for a no time. They finished 48th in the aggregate score.
Tie-down roping was Hayden’s final event. His first go was 12th in his performance with a time of 13.52. His second go on Wednesday night finished in 19.14 seconds, good for 20th in the performance. He finished in 50th in the event with an aggregate score of 32.66.
Cody Hayden: The state’s rookie all-around cowboy scored 61 points in his first go round performance but had a bounce-back score in round two with 137.
His 198 aggregate score was 76th in the event.
Kaeley Hutchison — breakaway roping: Hutchison was not able to record a score in her first go round, but she placed eighth in her second go with a time of 2.62. That score put her tied at 90th in the event’s aggregate leader board.
RaeLee Caldwell — breakaway roping, goat tying: Caldwell had a precise performance in the breakaway roping event. She finished her first go at 3.5 seconds and her second in 3.45 seconds. Her 6.95 aggregate time was 30th in a competitive breakaway roping event.
At goat tying, Caldwell was called for a no time in both of her runs. She did not receive a score and is not on the aggregate leader board.
Kashton Reynolds and Talon Larson — team roping: The team-roping duo had the best time in the second performance with 8.14 seconds. It was 11th overall in the first go round. Their second time was 8.42 which was fifth in the performance and 21st in the second go round. On Saturday night the Campbell County duo struggled and were called for a no score.
Reynolds and Larson finished with an aggregate score of 16.56, which was 13th in the event.
Talon Larson — tie-down roping: Along with his team roping duties, Larson competed in the tie-down roping. Larson was called for a no time in his first go but bounced back with an 11.27 in his second go. That time was good for fourth in the event and 29th in the go round. His aggregate score was 77th overall.
Hayden Welsh — bull riding: Welsh had an up and down NHSFR but finished in the best way possible. He started his rodeo with a 75 on Sunday night, which was second-best and only one point behind the defending back-to-back champion John Crimber. His second round was a heartbreaker. He was bucked at 7.93 seconds, falling .07 seconds from reaching the threshold of scoring points.
He still managed to make it to the short go and put up 87 points on Saturday night, the best bull riding score of all competitors at the rodeo. He placed fifth with 162 points. Welsh was 66 points from the first-place finisher.
Adeline Norstegaard — girls cutting: Norstegaard’s two cutting performances ended with similar scores. She scored 133 points in her first go and followed that up with 132 points in the second go.
Her aggregate score was 73rd at 265 points.
Teanna Jolovich — girls cutting: Jolovich tied for eighth in her first cutting performance with 138 points. She repeated her score on Thursday morning, giving her an aggregate score of 276 which was tied at 42nd.
Kaitlyn Snyder — girls cutting: Snyder’s first round performance netted her 138 points, which was 10th in the performance. Her second performance wasn’t quite as good, as she scored 127 points and finished 15th in the performance.
Snyder tied with Norstegaard in the aggregate score at 73rd with 265 points.
Rozlyn Herren — goat tying: Herren was called for a no time in her first performance but rebounded with a time of 8.51 in the Saturday morning performance. She tied for 52nd in the second round.
Her aggregate score was tied for 149th.
Caitlin Moore — pole bending: Moore was the top pole bender through the first two rounds with a 19.66 in round one and 19.309 in round two.
But in the short go, she knocked over several poles and lost control of her horse, ending her rodeo with a no time.
Despite the tough way to end it, Moore will still have two more years of eligibility to take the pole bending world champion title.
