A big second inning gave the Gillette Roughriders all the run support they needed in the second round of the state tournament in Rock Springs.
Post 42 faced Jackson Thursday night and advanced unscathed for the second straight game. This time it was a 7-1 win over the Jackson Giants, thanks to stellar pitching and a four-run outburst in the second inning.
The Roughriders faced a good arm to start the game in Jackson’s ace, Parker Bleggi, but were able to chase him from the game during the second inning.
“We were so geared up for their starter and when we got him out, we coasted for a while,” coach Nate Perleberg said. “It’s really key to score early in these state games and jump out early. We’ve done that a couple days here.”
Matt Newlin picked up his ninth win on the mound, pitching four innings and giving up one run. Jason Fink came in for the second straight night in relief, before Dalton Martin got the final two outs for the win.
The Roughriders got on the board with a run in the the first inning, but that was just the start. Kaden Race extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the second, before Kaleb Lewis’ bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly from Mason Powell made it 4-0.
Brody Richardson finished the outburst with an RBI single and the Roughriders were up 5-0 in the blink of an eye. Gillette had multiple chances in the next few innings, but didn’t score again until the sixth.
Richardson added to his big night by pushing the final two runs across the plate with a single to make it 7-1. After pressing a little in his first at-bat, Richardson said he started finding the right approach later in the game.
“Early in the count I was trying to do too much, so I told myself to tone it down and square up the ball, drive it. That’s what I started to do in my later at-bats,” Richardson said. “It feels good and I guess it’s just the timing. It’s state.”
Gillette’s seven runs proved to be plenty for its pitching staff. Newlin only gave up two hits, one being a second-inning home run that was his lone blemish on the night. Locating his fastball well, Newlin was comfortable on the mound all night, even after giving up the homer.
“I was a little disappointed after that bomb got hit off me, but once he hit home plate I was ready for the next batter,” Newlin said. “I felt good out there.”
The six-run win puts the Roughriders through to the third round of the state tournament, where they’ll face rival Cheyenne Post 6. With the double elimination format, a loss wouldn’t doom the hopes of a title, but a win would guarantee a spot in Sunday’s championship.
Perleberg said teams have won the state tournament both ways before, but knows his team will be fired up for the chance to beat the Sixers for the sixth time this season.
“It’s going to be an emotional game,” Perleberg said. “The team that executes better will win. That’s the biggest thing.”
Richardson echoed Perleberg’s expectations, saying Cheyenne is a team you need to play a clean all-around baseball game to win against. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
