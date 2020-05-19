Sage Bear was one local resident happy to see the Campbell County Recreation Center reopening more of its features over the weekend and beginning this week following Gov. Mark Gordon’s continued relaxing of public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order allows gyms to resume fitness classes and expanded the limit on gatherings to 25 people. Locker rooms that have been closed since the center reopened can now be used. This has helped the Rec Center in multiple ways.
Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said the opening of changing rooms also allows access to the aquatics area.
This was welcome news to Bear, who found out about the changes early Monday morning. She swims twice a week at the Rec Center and the chance to return to that routine is something she looks forward to.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “It’s been very tough, because I don’t like doing high-impact things, so it’s hard to do something at home that isn’t high-0impact.”
Keeping the aquatics area closed since May 6 was an extra precaution that the Rec Center didn’t necessarily have to take, Gibson said. It could’ve opened while maintaining the state’s social distancing standard. But not having access to locker rooms was one of the main reasons the pool remained closed.
The locker rooms opened Friday with an attendant in each to make sure surfaces are sanitized after use. Parts of the aquatics area opened Monday, with some restrictions still in place.
Only one swimmer will be allowed in each lane of the lap pool, which limits the total number of people in the pool at a time to five. The lazy river also will open and be limited to six people, while the Kids Zone will remain closed for now.
“It’s a little more exciting now that little by little we are opening stuff back up,” Gibson said.
Bear didn’t think the restrictions would be a hassle at all. She said there are rarely more than five people in the lap pool when she arrives in the mornings already.
“It’s that way, anyways,” she said with a laugh.
Fitness classes also resumed Monday, while adhering to the social distancing rules, Gibson said. The number of people allowed in the classes will be based on square feet of available space.
Fitness room No. 1 will have a limit of 20 people, room No. 2 will be limited to 15 and the spinning room will have no more than nine. Instructors and patrons in the classes will be responsible for cleaning the workout spaces and equipment after they’re used, Recreation Program Supervisor Doug Meade said.
If there ends up being too many patrons in a fitness class, Gibson said it would be moved into the Field House.
About 60% of the fitness classes are resuming under the new state health orders. Among those are Power Flex, Metabolic Mayhem and the interval training classes, Meade said.
With the return of fitness classes also comes the return of about 14-15 trainers. Meade said the trainers were ready to come back when the Rec Center reopened May 6, so they are more than excited to be back to their jobs.
Being able to work out somewhere other than their homes is a big deal — not just to Bear, but the whole community.
“I think it’s huge,” Bear said. “People need to keep healthy and how do you keep healthy? It’s not by staying home. It’s by exercising the body.”
