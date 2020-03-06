It’s hard to beat one of the top teams in the state when your offense can’t find a rhythm.
The Campbell County girls basketball team was always within striking distance of Cheyenne Central, but it never could make a run to overtake the Indians.
Cheyenne Central beat the Camels 46-36 on Thursday afternoon at Thunder Basin High School during the first day of the Class 4A East Regional Basketball Tournament.
“No one was moving. We were all just standing there, and the point guards weren’t looking ahead very much,” freshman Madison Robertson said about the Camels’ lack of offense. “We needed to be moving around the perimeter and screening.”
With just over three minutes to play, the Camels trailed by eight points, 42-34.
Then Central’s McKenna Sallee grabbed an offensive rebound and went up with it to score a layup to push the lead to 10 points. There was still 2:23 on the clock, a long shot for a comeback, but time to make a run.
But the Camels could only get off a couple of shots as the Indians burned the clock by passing around in the CCHS zone.
Junior Liv Castellanos was the only player to score in that final stretch for Campbell County, hitting a pair of free throws.
Central’s Ellie Fearneyhough answered with two free shots of her own to push the lead to the final 46-36.
“It’s pretty typical. It seems like we can’t get any mojo going. Our runs are too little too late,” Campbell County coach Mitch Holst said. “You’re behind 10 in a game that’s only in the 30s, you’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Holst said the Camels need to figure out how to stop over-handling the ball, especially in a game that’s low scoring.
“In a game that’s slowed down, we’re not pushing the ball. And in the half-court offense, we’re doing nothing but dribbling,” he said. “We can’t seem to fix our problems.
“That’s what’s frustrating. We’ve had issues with handling the basketball and over-dribbling it all year long.”
The Camels’ highest-scoring quarter was the fourth with 10, the only quarter to break double digits.
Freshman Madison Robertson led CCHS with nine points. Junior Shaelea Milliron added six.
Robertson is the go-to shooter for Campbell County, and leads the team with 34 3-pointers this season.
She said she’s put in hours of shooting since elementary school to become the shooter she is today.
“I’m not very fast and I’m not very tall, so I was like, ‘I better learn how to shoot,’” she said.
Castellanos said the Camels need to work to get her open, and then get the ball to Robertson more.
“She’s a game changer,” Castellanos said. “We got to get her the ball more, and (today) we didn’t do good enough.
“We were all in our own little world on offense.”
Fearneyhough led Central with 17 points.
Campbell County senior Breckyn Percifield was back for her first game playing since suffering a broken left arm early in the season.
In the final minute, Percifield went down in pain, holding her foot. She was helped off the court by the medical trainer and a coach and didn’t get back in. It is unknown if she will be able to play in Friday’s game, Holst said
She scored three points, but her presence was large in other areas, Castellanos said.
“It’s nice to have a senior, and it sucks (about the injury). We really need her,” Castellanos said. “There’s definitely a presence when she’s out there. I can trust her.”
Campbell County played Laramie at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the consolation quarterfinals to keep its chances at making the state tournament alive.
CCHS beat Laramie 70-44 in early February in its only other game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.