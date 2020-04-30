American Legion baseball players in Gillette and around the state may be running onto the fields to restart practice as early as Monday.
Cody Beers, the American Legion state baseball chairman, said that there will be Zoom meetings Friday and Saturday with the state’s American Legion representatives about allowing teams to begin practice Monday, with limitations.
He said the idea for limited practices would be to have a maximum of nine people, including coaches, in a given practice area at the same time under the social distancing regulations tht call for a limitation of gatherings of 10 or more people, Beers said.
All of Wyoming’s American Legion baseball programs will follow the same guidelines, he said.
“There’s going to be a number of restrictions to show that we are doing our best and we are doing our part to not be a spreading agent of COVID-19,” Beers said. “You’re not going to have all your coaches there at a time. You’re not going to have all your players, so coaches are going to have to get creative.”
The idea to reopen baseball practice comes after Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that restrictions would be eased to allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to open again Friday.
The American Legion season in Wyoming was postponed March 23. All teams in Wyoming have been restricted from using team facilities and practicing together.
The 2020 American Legion World Series and regional tournaments were canceled in early April. Wyoming’s state tournaments are still on.
The Gillette Post 42 Roughriders were scheduled to have their first games April 3-5.
Beers said that he and the teams are still hashing out details, and he doesn’t expect games to be played until mid-May when more restrictions may be lifted. There will be more information after the meetings Friday and Saturday, he said.
“There’s no doubt people are going to be watching what we’re doing, so we’re going to be very careful. We’re going to be strict and we’re going to be safe,” Beers said. “And hopefully, it’s going to lead us toward a season.”
