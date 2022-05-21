The Gillette College men’s and women’s rodeo teams both finished inside the top 4 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region at the conclusion of the regular season.
The Pronghorn women finished second in the region with 2,195 points, behind only the University of Wyoming’s score of 2,560. The Pronghorn men finished fourth in the region with 2,640 points.
The Gillette women’s top 2 finish qualified the team for next month’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Ellie Bard, Emily Knust and Talli Pokorny will compete in a total of four events at the CNFR.
Pokorny will compete in breakaway roping after finishing 13th in the region this season with 165 points and Bard will participate in the barrel racing after finishing second with 805 points.
Knust will represent Gillette in two events at the CNFR. She will compete in breakaway roping after finishing second with 460 points and also goat-tying after finishing seventh with 420 points.
The Gillette men also qualified two athletes for the CNFR. Bodie Mattson qualified as a header in team-roping with partner Trae Smith from Casper College. Smith was a former Gillette College rodeo athlete before transferring to Casper. Mattson finished third in the region in heading with 535 points and eighth in calf-roping with 275 points.
Myles Kenzy qualified for the CNFR in the calf-roping after finishing second in the region with 490 points. Kenzy also finished the season ninth in the region in team-roping with 255 points.
Also for the Pronghorn men, Coy Johnson finished the season fifth in the region in team-roping with 325 points, Grant Turek finished seventh in team-roping with 255 points and 12th in calf-roping with 220 points, Connor Heinert finished eighth in bareback riding with 130 points and Clay Reiner finished 12th in steer wrestling with 230 points.
For the Gillette women, Jaycie West finished 11th in barrel racing with 215 points, Brooke Worman finished 11th in goat-tying with 190 points and Pokorny finished 24th in barrel racing with 60 points.
The five Gillette athletes qualified for the CNFR will take the next few weeks to practice before traveling to Casper. The national rodeo will run June 10-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The Pronghorn men finished ninth at last year’s CNFR with a score of 440. No Pronghorn women participated last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.