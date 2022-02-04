The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team came away with a big 82-53 win over Laramie on the road Friday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and lived up to the hype against the Plainsmen. Thunder Basin took an early 19-5 lead into the second quarter and finished the first half leading 35-22.
In the second half, the Bolts scored 47 points to maintain its lead and close out the game. Thunder Basin shot 59% from the floor including 43% from 3-point range. The Bolts also forced 15 turnovers defensively.
Senior point guard Deegan Williams led the way in scoring with 35 points and six rebounds, followed by senior Ethan Cox with 13, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 12 and senior McKale Holte with nine.
The win pushes the Bolts to 12-3 on the season. Thunder Basin will return to the court for a matchup with Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Bolts and Bison will play at 1 p.m. in Cheyenne.
