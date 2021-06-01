It’s been eight years since the city of Gillette approved an expansion for the Gillette Golf Club at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. Now two years from first breaking ground on the project in 2019, things are slowly starting to come together.
The expansion will have an estimated total cost of $750,000 by completion, said course superintendent Clayton Kern. It includes four new holes, a driving range, a putting green and a chipping green.
Money to pay for the project came from a combination of member donations and fundraisers, along with some city of Gillette matching funds.
The first leg of the project to open will be the driving range, Kern said. The new range could be available to use as soon as July 4 weekend.
As far as the course expansion, Kern said the four new holes could see their first golfers as soon as this fall. Depending on how the project progresses over the next several weeks, the opening date could be pushed back to spring 2022.
“If we can get it seeded by July, there’s a chance we could be going by this late fall in maybe mid-October,” Kern said. “Golf season is about over by then, but that’s my goal is to get it open by October.”
The four new holes will bring the course to 13 unique holes and will add two par 4’s, a par 3 and a long par 5 to end the course.
Hole No. 10 will be a par 4 with a dogleg left followed by No. 11, which will be a par 3 that will involve shooting over water, Kern said. No. 17 will be a straightaway par 4 while No. 18 will be a finishing hole, a par 5 measuring between 580 to 600 yards.
“It’s basically a links course. There’s no trees on it right now,” Kern said. “Eventually, we’ll probably start stabbing trees in there, but right now it’s just going to kind of be a rolling links course, kind of similar to Bell Nob.”
The new holes are separated by location on the course. The gap between holes 11 and 17 will remain until enough additional money is raised to add the final five holes to give Gillette Golf Club a full 18-hole course.
Upgrading from nine holes to 18 has always been the purpose of the project, Kern said. He estimates an additional $1 million would be needed to add the final five holes.
“That’s where the whole money problem comes in,” Kern said. “Right now, we’re kind of getting short on funds and the board’s been trying to come up with game plans of how to raise some additional money, but we’re talking probably another million-plus.
“But that’s in the works and the board is working on that and, God willing, we’ll find some additional money.”
Kern and his staff are still throwing around ideas of how to deploy groups on the course to play a nontraditional 13 holes.
“I think what we’ll do is we’ll just have our original nine holes going and then maybe just do a separate thing for the other four holes that we have,” Kern said. “We have no rotation set up yet, but maybe in big tournaments we can do something where we throw a handful of players over there and just play in a big circle.”
While there’s still plenty of work to be done before the new holes are ready for public use, seeing grass be seeded and the whole conception start to slowly progress has been rewarding, Kern said.
“It’s been a long time coming to finally break ground and do this. It’s a heck of a relief,” he said. “It’s been pretty gratifying to see it coming to an end here.”
Whether it’s this fall or next spring, Kern expects to see plenty of new business when the course’s expansion holes do eventually open to local golfers.
“Golf in the last three years, golf in this town has just gone crazy,” Kern said. “Just totally new faces and everything. It’s been good to see.”
