The Gillette College women’s basketball program is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history under coach Liz Lewis.
Lewis took over shortly before last season and showed her recruiting savvy right away, signing 2019-2020 All-American Kobe King-Hawea and filling the rest of the roster during a shortened offseason.
The Pronghorns finished ranked No. 21 in the National Junior College Athletic Association ranks. That, along with a solid core of returners coming back, has made it easier to get a foot in the door, Lewis said.
“We’ve worked really hard this last year and it’s really nice to see it pay off (in recruiting),” Lewis said.
But there also have been challenges.
“This whole offseason has been weird and hard for everyone,” Lewis said.
The biggest challenge for the women’s program after the college was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic was academic. Lewis said that her players like to take their classes face to face and it was difficult to stay up to date with how the online work was going after players went home.
But as tough as things have been, Lewis was proud of the way her team handled the situation.
“I’m actually really impressed with my returners’ response. They did a great job of staying motivated academically. We finished with a very high team GPA,” Lewis said. “But also I know they got it done in the gym too, working out and being creative.”
Lewis has experienced the same recruiting challenges as the men’s program — no in-person recruiting, no on-campus visits and until now, no talent showcases to scout players in person.
The Pronghorns had to replace players at every position this offseason, but Lewis is excited about how the team is shaping up. Like last season, she is finding success with international recruits and has already signed three.
One of the promising recruits already signed is Ruba Abo Hashesh, a 5-foot-5 guard from Sweden. In high school, she played at Marks Gymnasiekola, one of the two national facilities for basketball in Sweden, and won three straight conference titles.
“Ruba is a great little point guard. We are excited about bringing her in,” Lewis said. “Her work ethic is unbelievable and we’re really thrilled about her committing to us.”
Hashesh will have some big shoes to fill following the graduation of Skylar Patton, who will play for Montana State University-Billings. Patton was selected to the Region IX North All-Conference, All-Defensive and All-Tournament teams.
Another big loss for the Pronghorns is Molly Coleman, who was a Region IX North All-Conference player last season as a sophomore. Lewis’ two other international recruits, both from New Zealand, should be able to step in down low.
Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu is a 6-foot-2 forward who Lewis said is long, athletic and “very versatile.” She averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds in her high school career.
The other New Zealand player Lewis signed is Rashaan Smith, a powerful 6-foot-3 forward. Lewis said she’s a back-to-the-basket player who will compliment Kailahi-Fulu.
“I really like the size that they bring. Both of them are definitely going to be a strong presence inside,” Lewis said. “And they’re both very different players.”
One of the faces Pronghorn fans might not recognize at the start of the next season is Keeley Tini. She joined the program at the semester break last season after transferring from Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), which Lewis calls a “powerhouse.”
Strangely, King-Hawea, Tini, Smith and Kailahi-Fulu all knew each other from back home in New Zealand. Tini’s mother actually coached Kailahi-Fulu.
With the three signees and five returners, the Pronghorn roster is up to eight, and Lewis plans to announce two more commitments in the coming weeks.
Lewis said she’s excited for things to get back to normal. Then she’ll be able to see how the new recruits fit in with the returners.
The returning class is highlighted by King-Hawea, who became the only first-team All-American in program history. Sydney Prather, who made the Region IX All-Tournament team last season, also is back. Shelby Clark and Kindall Seamands are the other returners with playing experience.
Last year’s team laid a foundation and set a standard for the program moving forward. But Lewis’ goal is not to meet that standard, it’s to exceed it.
“I think we have a group that understands that this is only the beginning and that this next year we’re going to do everything we can to be successful and chase that championship,” Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.