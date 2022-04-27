The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls outdoor track and field teams both finished fourth at the Gary Benson Border War on Tuesday in Sheridan.
The Bolts girls finished with a score of 89 and the boys finished with a score of 87.5. The Campbell County girls finished fifth with a score of 46.5 and the Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 16.
The Thunder Basin girls won five events during the meet. Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdles for the second straight meet, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.35 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.12.
The team of Mendoza, Jayden Friedly, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.87, the team of Mendoza, Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway and Rylee Brandon won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 5.69 seconds and the team of Crabtree, Schlekeway, Madison Lubben and Adelynn Matthews won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:25.60.
Friedly finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.98), Brandon finished third in the 1600-meter run (5:27.29), Abby Arnold finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:30.77) and Vinae Buford-Stillman finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
For the Camel girls, Breanna Younkin finished second in the pole vault with a height of 10-8. McKenna Hayes finished third in the discus with a throw of 128-6 and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37-10.5.
Sydalee Brown finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.51), Aja Roberts finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (26.67), Kendra Jensen finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:34.16) and Azia Fichter finished fifth in the pole vault (9-2).
The Bolts boys won one event on the day. Kayden LaFramboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.55 and was followed by teammates Isaiah Haliburton in second with a time of 51.33 and Bradley Ekstrom in fourth with a time of 52.07.
Haliburton finished second in the long jump (21-8.5) and Steven Mansheim finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.34) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.71). The team of LaFramboise, Haliburton, Ekstrom and Carter Matthews finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:28.97).
The team of Jonny Foltz, Ryder Del Toro, Cameron Pilcher and Patrick Hardesty finished third in the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:57.40, Matthews finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.97, Nolan Hottell finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-10, LaFramboise finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-8 and Jesse Lujan finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.39.
For Campbell County, the team of Adam Gibson, Aidan Dorr, Kody Kline and Ian Carter finished fifth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.64.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the track later this week. The Camels will run in the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Thursday in Casper. Thunder Basin will host the Basin Nation Invite on Friday at TBHS.
