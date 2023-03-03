Thunder Basin High School’s swimming and diving head coach Rylie Pilon works with athletes during practice at the Campbell County Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She resigned from her position to pursue a medical degree.
Rylie Pilon, who has been the boys and girls swim coach at Thunder Basin High School for two years, has resigned from her position as a chemistry teacher at the school and as the swim coach to pursue a medical degree from the University of Wyoming.
Pilon graduated from the University of Wyoming as a chemistry major after an illustrious career on the Campbell County High School swim team. In Laramie, she competed and excelled at the breaststroke. She came back to Gillette after completing her undergraduate degree to lead the Thunder Basin team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.