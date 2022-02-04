The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team came away with a comeback win 59-49 against Laramie on the road Friday night.
The Bolts fell behind early, trailing the Plainsmen 16-13 after the first quarter. After Laramie went on an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter, the Bolts ended the first half on a 9-0 run of its own to trim the Plainsmen's lead to 33-31 at the break.
Thunder Basin started the second half slow but went on another big run to end the third quarter by scoring 14 consecutive points. After taking a 43-39 lead into the fourth quarter, the Bolts were able to hold on and ice the game at the free throw line late to hold on to the win.
The Bolts committed 32 turnovers in the game, including 17 in the first half. Despite the extra opportunities for Laramie, Thunder Basin hit big shots when it mattered down the stretch including a handful of 3-pointers from junior Laney McCarty.
McCarty led the team in scoring with 19 points, followed by junior Joelie Spelts with 13, senior Risa Pilon with nine and junior Peityn Williams with eight. Spelts also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings while the Plainsmen were ranked No. 4.
The win pushes the Bolts to 12-3 on the season. Thunder Basin will close out the weekend with a road game against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Bolts will play the Bison (0-14) at 11:30 a.m. in Cheyenne.
