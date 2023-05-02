At times, it feels like both a long time and no time at all has passed for Myah Hammerquist and Dawson Reed since their freshman orientation at Campbell County High School when Reed convinced Hammerquist to try out for the golf team.
But four years later, the two are in their final spring season together. The spring season for golf is already short, and with several cancellations, it has become even shorter. Their time together on the course is coming to a close as there are only two more scheduled invites left on the spring schedule.
Hammerquist and Reed have been friends since preschool. The two grew up together and have been as close as siblings. While the pair is ready to move on with the next stage of their lives, college golf for the both of them, it’ll be without each other. Hammerquist will attend Black Hills State University and Reed will move south to Phoenix and attend Grand Canyon University.
Friday’s golf invite wasn’t the last time these two will play the course as both will be in Gillette through the summer and will be in town often, but the two are saying goodbye to the course in a way. They aren’t saying goodbye to their friendship, but they’re moving on to new phases of their lives in very different parts of the country.
For the first three years of high school, Hammerquist was the only girl on the Camels’ golf team. It’s times like that when Reed was at his most important to her. He was a friend to rely on, a shoulder to cry on when she had a difficult first day of the state golf tournament her junior year. Golf is about as individual of a sport as one can be, but the friendship between the two is how it is much more than that.
“He’s been a really great support system,” Hammerquist said. “He’s like a brother to me. It’s good to learn from each other, be there for each other. He means a lot to me. I’m glad he waved me over on orientation and had me sign up.”
It is a bittersweet moment when Hammerquist was on her final hole. She was trying not to think about it when Hailey Westbrook told her that this was her final competitive putt at Bell Nob.
“Don’t tell me that!” she said.
Reed has always wanted to be a professional golfer. College had always been a goal of his and over the four years at Campbell County High School it became a reality. He went from finishing Bell Nob in triple digits to finishing in the 70s. He holds a scholarship to play in Arizona which has year-round golf. Things are going well for his ultimate goals.
Still, there is sadness about what Reed is leaving behind. His golf game grew up on the course. He competed with his friends on it. Bell Nob is a home away from home. He looks forward to the future while appreciating the past and all that has happened in the sport.
“It’s been pretty fast,” Reed said. “Looking back seeing all that kind of stuff, how fast it happened it’s kind of sad having it all come to an end, but it’s the start of a new chapter of my life. It’s exciting to see where my life will take me.”
The season isn’t over, the two will still continue to golf together and at Bell Nob. But after the competition on Friday, they said goodbye in a competitive manner to the course that has become such a big part of their lives and their friendship.
“I’ve known her for the longest time,” Reed said. “Being able to make fun of her on bad shots and vice versa, just having fun and having someone to call up when you want to go golfing. She’s been a big impact. We’ve grown a lot together as much as we’ve grown apart.”
Campbell County has two more golf invites of the season in Casper and Sheridan on May 2 and May 11.
