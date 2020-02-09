Local sports calendar

Tuesday

Campbell County wrestling at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Gillette College women’s basketball at Sheridan College, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball at Sheridan College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA

Friday

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming last chance meet, 4 p.m.

Campbell County girls basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA

Saturday

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Cheyenne East, noon

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell County girls basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Sheridan, 2 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Laramie County Community College, 5 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA

Feb. 19

Gillette College women’s basketball at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Feb. 21

Campbell County girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Regional wrestling, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track (Basin Nation) at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 22

Campbell County girls basketball vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.

Regional wrestling, TBA

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 23

GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 27

Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County indoor track at Sheridan Invite at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA

Feb. 28

Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

Campbell County indoor track at Laramie, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

Feb. 29

Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round

Region IX men’s basketball tournament — first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.