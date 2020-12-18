The Campbell County High School wrestling team went 2-1 in duals during the first day of the annual Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament Friday.
The Camels started the day against Powell, beating the Panthers 54-30. Campbell County won four of the 14 weight classes by fall, including Darron Provost (120 pounds), Colt Welsh (126 pounds), Lucas Hill (132 pounds) and Cohen Granzer (182 pounds).
In the second dual of the day, the Camels took down Rock Springs by a score of 53-27. Alex Eisenbraun (138 pounds) and Blake Harding (145 pounds) both won by fall while Welsh got his second win of the day, this time by technical fall.
Rounding out the first day of the duals tournament, the Camels fell on their home mat to Douglas 62-18. The three individual winners against Douglas for Campbell County were Provost, Welsh and Granzer, all by fall.
The Camels will head into day two of the tournament with three more duals ahead. Campbell County will face Scottsbluff at 11 a.m., Green River at 1 p.m. and Natrona County at 3 p.m. Saturday.
