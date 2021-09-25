Gillette once again played host to this year’s WHSAA State Tennis Championships, bringing teams from around the state to compete for upwards of three days at numerous tennis courts throughout the community.
Above, Campbell County High School No. 1 singles athlete Alexa Richert returns the ball toward competitor Karli Nandrup of Rock Springs Thursday morning at the state tennis tournament at Campbell County High School.
The tournaments continue at four sites in Gillette on Friday and Saturday, but final results won’t be available until after press time.
For complete results on the state meet, check out Tuesday’s edition of the Gillette News Record.
At right, Thunder Basin High School No. 1 singles Luke Lass sends the ball back over the net while taking on Andrew Lock of Cheyenne South Thursday morning during the opening round of the state tournament at Campbell County High School.
