Ann Turner was never one to mince words.
The former owner, publisher and editor of the Gillette News Record hired me in 2020. My resume had just six months of professional journalism experience and those six months were outside of the world of sports.
But Ann took a chance on me, and she never had a problem reminding me of that. In the end, I think we could come together and agree that the risk paid off.
Over the last two and a half years, I’ve watched hundreds of athletes participate in activities they love. I watched in the cold as Campbell County High School won the first-ever Wyoming high school state softball championship and I traveled to Casper to watch the Thunder Basin boys basketball team win its first state title to finish the season 21-3.
Of course, the sports beat in Gillette doesn’t just consist of sanctioned high school sports. I followed the inception of the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team and have taught myself how to breakdown rodeo results at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo.
It would be impossible to sum up my experiences in Gillette since moving here in 2020. But part of the reason I chose journalism as a career is that all of these experiences are documented; these stories — and how I spent each and every day over the last two and a half years — are stained in newspapers to serve as a reference for generations to come.
Life has been far from perfect on the sports desk at the News Record. For every nicely worded email or friendly Facebook comment, there’s a dozen more with accusations of being biased or how my writing is the worst they’ve ever seen.
But what those angry phone calls or emails taught me was that the people in Gillette were reading. It showed that the community truly cared about the news, whether it was sports related or not.
Ann’s first piece of advice to me as an inexperienced journalist with no sports writing experience was to chase the stories beyond the football fields or tennis courts. She didn’t care who won or lost the game; Ann wanted to be moved by the words as she read them on the page.
While admittedly I struggled at first to go the extra mile and look beyond the box scores, Ann’s advice eventually led me to stories that would have never otherwise been told.
As I get ready to take over the University of Wyoming beat in Laramie, I feel prepared from what I was able to experience during my time in Gillette. When Ann hired me over two years ago, I planned to stick it out in Wyoming for a couple of months until the COVID-19 pandemic settled and another opportunity opened up elsewhere.
But in times of retrospect, I’ve come to realize how much I needed Wyoming. And I’m excited to continue learning and growing in the state just a few hours south.
Gillette will always be a part of who I am. No matter where I end up in life, I will never forget my two and a half years covering sports in a small but fierce community in northeast Wyoming.
To all the athletes, coaches and sports fans, thank you for letting me tell your stories. My time in Gillette would have been painful if it wasn’t for the help of countless individuals who let me into their personal lives, for however long.
To my coworkers, thank you for pushing me to be a better writer and a better friend. Local journalism is often overlooked or undervalued, but the News Record’s newsroom has been and always will be one of the most respectable and hardest working groups of journalists in the country.
And finally, to Ann, thank you for taking a chance on me. As I’ve come to learn in my time in Wyoming, one of the most important things in life is to never forget where you came from.
And I will never forget where I got my start.
Go Pokes.
(1) comment
Good Luck Alex in your new endeavor in Laramie. Can you help the Broncos:}
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.