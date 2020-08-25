Four senior Camels have experienced their share of losing since starting their football careers at Campbell County High School.
Coming in as freshmen in 2017, Hunter Kramer, Xander Beeson, Kyler Hanson and Kaleb Beck have stuck with the Camels as the once-powerhouse football program went a combined 2-26 the past three seasons.
Now they’re ready for that to change.
“I think that we all could have done better. We’ve all made mistakes,” Kramer said of the last three seasons. “I think that what’s happened since freshman year, we’ve all learned from that and we’ve all gotten better because of it.”
The losing skid comes on the heels of the Campbell County School District’s decision to open a second comprehensive high school in Gillette in 2017. While the Camels have struggled in the win column, Thunder Basin High School has gone 29-5 since opening.
Before the split, CCHS won the Class 4A state title four times and competed in the championship game 13 times. Prior to Thunder Basin, CCHS made it to at least the semifinals in 21 of its previous 22 seasons.
Head coach Andrew Rose, now entering his second season, played on the CCHS 2006 state champion team. Rose started his first year as head coach with a team coming off two back-to-back winless seasons.
The four seniors who have stuck it out on Campbell County’s varsity team all four years are ready to reverse the fortunes of the Camels football program.
“Not many teams in this state know what it’s like to go through what we’ve gone through. Not too many teams have gone from such a high to what’s been happening recently,” said Beeson, a tight end.
Beeson said most of the team’s 19 seniors have been playing together since the third grade and have formed a “brotherhood.”
“I’ve grown up with these guys,” Beeson said.
Rose said expectations are high this year as the team slowly begins to recover from the discrepancy in age at the varsity level. Beeson said the on-field experience he and other teammates got as underclassmen will come in handy this season.
“All of our seniors have varsity experience and all of our juniors have varsity experience. I don’t know how many other teams in the state have varsity experience like that,” Beeson said. “We needed underclassmen to step up a couple years ago and we did.
“Our experience playing at the highest level for the last three years will give us a real upper hand come week one,” Beeson said. “Most teams will be playing seniors who have one to two years of experience when we’re playing with guys like (Kramer) who’s a four-year starter.”
Kramer, an outside linebacker and slot receiver, was a leader for the Camels defense last season. He totaled 63 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, an interception and two blocked kicks.
“We’ve been playing with mostly freshman and sophomores,” Rose said of the past few seasons. “Now after the finish we had last year, we’re going into the season with momentum and confidence.
“We haven’t had a confident team in a long time.”
Riding the wave
Last season’s finish was a 24-20 loss to Thunder Basin in the first round of the playoffs. Despite winning just two games, the Camels sneaked into the playoffs with the No. 8 seed because Laramie and Cheyenne South only won one game each.
Rose said last season’s playoff loss was the best he’d seen his team play and that it was a glimpse of what’s to come for Camel football. Beeson wants to “ride the wave” that the team finished on last year.
“We didn’t win that game against Thunder Basin but we played really well. I felt like that was a huge step for this program,” Beeson said. “We really needed that after the last couple of years. I’m not going to hang my head on that loss, but I am going to use that going into this season.”
Hanson said the playoff loss created hype and confidence in the locker room going into this season.
“That was just the proof of how much we’ve grown,” Hanson said. “The fact that we kept up with the No. 1 seed, we showed up and showed out and showed what we were capable of.”
Rose said that many middle-of-the-pack football programs across the state look toward the playoffs as the culminating event of the season. This group of seniors, as well as all the other players who have been with the program for the last couple of years, have at least nine culminating events to look forward to.
“For these guys that have been getting their butts kicked, they have nine regular season games that are culminating events,” Rose said. “Every single game they wear that Camel uniform they can prove to everyone in the state what they’ve been through and who they’ve become because of it.”
Thankful for a season
Rose’s job has been a little different in his second offseason as head coach. He said his main priority has been adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines while maintaining the integrity of the game of football.
“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that we’re taking care of our own, that we’re meeting the needs of our own kids,” Rose said. “We’re going to control what we can control.”
Beck, who’s played offensive tackle on varsity for two and a half years, said his senior season will be bittersweet with limited fans in the stands.
“It sucks. A lot of people have been supporting us through the years,” Beck said. “I feel glad we’re going back, but it’s sad that we can’t practice and play like normal.”
Hanson said he needed to get back to the practice field as soon as possible to take on his new role as mentor for the offensive line.
“I’m the only returning lineman, all the other guys (last year) were seniors,” Hanson said. “I have to step up and take on the other guys. I need to keep track of them and make sure they know what they’re doing on every single play.”
Hanson said he’s thankful the team was able to reopen the weight room so he and his teammates could get back to work.
“We wanted to start grinding as soon as possible,” Hanson said. “We’ve been grinding for the last four years and we need to keep working to get to where we want to be because we’re close.
“You can’t hit the ceiling and stop. You have to push through.”
