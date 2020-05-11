Out-of-state anglers looking to throw a line into one of the legendary blue ribbon Cowboy State streams are in luck.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is selling nonresident daily and 5-day fishing licenses again after temporarily suspending the sale of the short-term licenses April 15, according to a press release.
Licenses and conservation stamps can be bought online and saved to a smartphone. They also can be bought at regional offices and license selling agents.
All boats coming into Wyoming through Nov. 30 need to be inspected by an authorized inspector before launching on a body of water in Wyoming, the press release states.
Inspectors also will be following social distancing guidelines.
