The Campbell County girls basketball team sank only two buckets in the first quarter of its season-opener, but still managed a 48-46 win to open the season and the Gillette RE/MAX Tournament.
The Camels’ offense sprang to life in the second quarter, and though the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Bearcats threatened near the end of the game, Liv Castellanos and clutch free throw shooting came through for the home team Thursday.
“(Castellanos) definitely hit the free throws when we needed them,” Camels junior Shaelea Milliron said. “It was more just being mentally tough in the end and really focusing on passing well and getting the shot that we needed to get.”
Campbell County started running away with the lead in the third quarter and took its largest lead, 34-20, after Milliron hit a pull-up jumper with 3:05 to play in the third.
After that, Scottsbluff’s Aubry Krentz scored three 3-point baskets and led her team on a 14-point run that tied the score at 34 with 6:45 left in the game.
The teams fought for control in the final minutes, but the deciding factor was Castellanos, a junior guard who averaged 7.4 points per game last season.
“I think we really fought well in the end, and the whole game,” Castellanos said. “We definitely fought harder than I expected us to. We were staying in it the whole time and our attitude was great the whole time.”
In the last three minutes, Castellanos hit a 3-point bucket and drew three fouls, scoring 5-6 free throw attempts. With her final free throw, the Camels took a 48-46 lead.
The Bearcats ran down the court and Scottsbluff’s Cali Wright shot a 3-pointer for the win. It bounced off of the front of the rim and into a Camel’s hands. The buzzer sounded and the Camels had a season-opening victory.
“We’ve got, still, some growing pains to go through. There’s no question. But this team can get a lot better, and it’s good to give them a little bit of (a) paycheck for all their hard work to come out on the right side,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said.
The Camels had three players — Castellanos, Milliron and senior Ali West — who played considerable time last season, Holst said. Before the game, he said he wasn’t sure how they would run the usual Camels full-court press defense.
“I didn’t like the fact that we just allowed them to walk the ball up the court. I feel like we could’ve got the game even faster,” Holst said. “That’s just going to come with time. We’re going to have to really experiment with how we’re defending.”
Campbell County shot 15-44 from the floor and 8-22 from 3-point range, while hitting 10-14 free throws (71%). Scottsbluff scored 12-23 free throws and shot 25% from the field.
Castellanos hurt her lower back at the end of the game. It was not clear if she would be back for the next two games over the weekend.
It was one of Castellanos’ most productive games, and she led the Camels with 18 points, shooting 4-8 from 3-point range and 6-8 free throws.
“I’ve been harder on her than any kid, maybe, I’ve ever been,” Holst said. “Everybody knows it. It isn’t on purpose. It’s that she wants so desperately to be good, and I was so proud of her tonight.
“It just feels gratifying as hard as she’s worked.”
Milliron was second on the Camels, hitting 5-10 field goals and both of her free throws for 12 points. Milliron fouled out late in the game.
Sophomore forward Maddie Jacobson, the tallest player at 6-foot-1, tallied 10 rebounds.
Castellanos scored a three and Milliron scored a layup in the first quarter for the only two Camels baskets scored in the 8-minute first quarter. Campbell County went on to out-score Scottsbluff 17-6 in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 22-17.
“We kind of weren’t aware of where we should take good shots,” Milliron said. “After the first quarter, we found our rhythm and found the spots we could shoot at and get good shots at.”
Campbell County girls basketball is scheduled to play at 5:45 p.m. Friday against Scottsbluff and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Cody in the Gillette RE/MAX Invitational. Both games are in Campbell County High School’s main gym.
