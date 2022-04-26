It came down to the final play during Saturday’s road matchup between the Wyoming Mustangs and the Topeka Tropics in Kansas.
Down 37-32 with under 10 seconds left in the game, Mustangs quarterback Tasleem Wilson — playing in his first game for the Mustangs — scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run as time expired to give the Gillette team the 38-37 win.
The win pushed the Mustangs to 2-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play. Wyoming is playing in its second season in the Champions Indoor Football League.
Wilson had a solid first night in a Mustangs uniform. He finished with four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) including the game-winning score. He threw one interception on the Mustangs second offensive play of the game but eventually settled in to keep Wyoming in the game.
Running back Tabyus Taylor and wide receiver Rashad Ridley also had impressive games for the Mustangs and combined for a pair of touchdowns. The Mustangs trailed Topeka for over half the game but battled back with a stout second half defensively to overcome an early 18-point deficit.
The win moves the Mustangs into sixth place in the eight-team CIF. The top 6 teams in the league clinch a playoff spot. Wyoming missed the playoffs in its inaugural season last year after going 2-7 in the regular season.
The Mustangs will clash with the Billings Outlaws (3-1) at home this weekend. The matchup will bring former owner Keith Russ back to Gillette for the first time since he sold the team to Steven Titus earlier this month.
Russ founded the Mustangs in 2020 and coached the team last year. Billings is playing in its first season in the CIF and sits in second place in the league behind the Sioux City Bandits (4-0).
Saturday’s win was Cedric Walker’s first game as the new head coach. Walker became the third Mustangs head coach this season after taking over for Curtis Williams last week.
The Mustangs have five regular season games left — three of which will be played at home — to try and secure the team’s first playoff appearance since coming to Gillette. Four of Wyoming’s last five games will be against opponents in the top half of the league standings, including Sioux City, the Southwest Kansas Storm (3-2) and Billings (twice).
