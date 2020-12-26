Head coaches named for annual Shrine Bowl
Head coaches for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl were released Tuesday by Executive Director Frank Selby.
Matt McFadden of Cody High School was named the head coach of the North Team while Brent Walk of Mountain View High School was named the head coach of the South Team.
Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19, the first year the game wasn’t played since 1974, according to WyoPrep.com.
“We are confident that 2021 holds a brighter forecast and next year’s game will be played,” Selby said in the press release.
The game, an all start game featuring graduated seniors only, is made up of players voted to the contest by head coaches across the state, according to WyoPrep.com.
The game is scheduled to take place June 12 at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
Twin Spruce 8th grade girls win district
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade girls basketball team capped off the season with a district championship last Friday. The Warriors finished the season with a 15-2 record.
In the semifinal game, Twin Spruce beat cross-town rival Sage Valley 50-3 to move on to the championship game. Miya Remmick recorded a season-high 15 points while Yasmin Rodriguez added 12.
In the championship game, the Warriors took on Sheridan, claiming the first place trophy with a 50-20 win.
Remmick again led in scoring with nine points with Brooke Kephart also scoring nine.
Messi surpasses Pelé scoring milestone
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi broke Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona on Tuesday, while Atlético Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 to increase its lead of the Spanish league.
Messi, who helped Barcelona win 3-0 at Valladolid, had equaled Pelé’s all-time scoring tally on Saturday. His 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74.
For his 644th — Barcelona’s third of the night — Messi had help from 18-year-old Pedro “Pedri” González.
After receiving the ball near the edge of the area, Pedri deftly rolled his boot over the ball to push it behind him to meet the Argentine’s run. The slick pass left Messi clear to finally beat goalie Jordi Masip, who had denied with twice.
“When I began playing, I never thought I would break any record, much less the one I have surpassed today that belonged to Pelé,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “I only want to give my thanks to all those who have helped me all these years, my teammates, my family, my friends and those who support me every day.”
HOF linebacker Kevin Greene dies at age 58
Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.
The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58.
No cause of death was given.
“I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.”
A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.
He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.
