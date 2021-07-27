FOOTBALL
Bolts to have mandatory meeting Sunday at TBHS
The Thunder Basin High School football program will have a mandatory preseason meeting for players and parents at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The meeting will be held in the TBHS commons area to discuss the upcoming season.
The Bolts will also host a junior football camp Aug. 14 at Thunder Basin stadium. Cost for the camp is $20 per player and the camp will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participation forms can be picked up at the junior football gear checkout next Tuesday through Thursday.
Camels hosting youth football camp at CCHS
The Campbell County High School football program is hosting a youth football camp next Monday and Tuesday at CCHS. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon both days.
Cost for the camp is $30 per athlete and includes a T-shirt. The camp is for kids third through eighth grade.
Registrations can be picked up at the CCHS activities office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Registration is also available at 7:30 a.m. at the top field at CCHS on the first day of camp.
Browns’ Mac Speedie inducted into HOF
CLEVELAND — Mac Speedie spent his life overcoming hurdles both physical and figurative. He’s about to clear another.
A quick, sure-handed wide receiver on powerhouse Cleveland Browns teams in the 1940s and 50s, Speedie, who overcame a childhood disease and later delayed his playing career to serve in World War II, is finally being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s like a dream come true,” his daughter, Rebecca Speedie Walker said from her home in Colorado. “We had all but given up hope to ever see it.”
For decades, Speedie, who died in 1993 at age 73, was overlooked for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. But he’ll soon take his place alongside teammates Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Marion Motley, Bill Wills and Lou Groza and their legendary coach Paul Brown — who played a role in Speedie’s delayed induction.
HOCKEY
Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retires at 31
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL.
The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.
The two-way forward spent his first eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in 2008. He signed with Colorado in 2018 but finished all three seasons in Denver on the injured list.
Calvert, 31, scored 95 goals and recorded 203 regular-season points. He had 17 points in 32 career playoff games.
The Avalanche on Thursday also announced the re-signing of forward Kiefer Sherwood, who tallied three assists in 16 games for the Avalanche last year.
RACING
Rider, 14, dies in crash during motorcycle race
MADRID — A 14-year-old Spanish rider died after being struck by another rider in a motorcycle race in Spain on Sunday, organizers said.
Hugo Millán was run over after going down in the middle of the track on the second lap of the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit.
Although a few riders were able to avoid Millán as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No. 5 bike hit him straight on.
Millán, who had started in second place, stayed motionless on the ground as other riders went by. He had just avoided falling a few turns earlier but eventually lost control and went down while in second position.
Pawelec was not seriously injured and left the track on his own.
Millán was attended to by doctors for several minutes before being taken to the track’s hospital in an ambulance. He was later transported to another hospital in a helicopter.
“We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race,” organizers FIM CEV Repsol said on Twitter.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez was among the top riders who reacted to Millán’s death.
“RIP, Hugo Millán,” Márquez said on Twitter. “My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and team.”
