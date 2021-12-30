The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won its final game of the Hoop City Classic 54-53 in overtime to Brandon Valley on Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Bolts took a 21-19 lead going into halftime but Brandon Valley was able to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. Down five points in the closing minutes, Thunder Basin was able to tie the game 46-46 to send the game to an extra period.
Senior point guard Deegan Williams led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by senior Ryan Baker with 15 and senior Ethan Cox with eight. The Bolts finished the tournament 3-1, including wins over Brandon Valley, Mitchell and Houston of Tennessee. Thunder Basin's only loss came to First Assembly Christian School of Tennessee on Tuesday.
The Bolts have maintained the No. 1 spot in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings through the first three weeks of the year. Thunder Basin improved to 8-2 on the season.
The Bolts will take a two-week break before returning the court next month. Thunder Basin will host Green River on Jan. 14 at TBHS.
