The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team's 14-game win streak came dangerously close to ending in the Class 4A East regional championship game Saturday in Cheyenne.
After going into overtime tied 1-1 with Sheridan, the Bolts and Broncs were both unable to find the back of the net in the 20 minutes of extra time. Cena Carlson scored the Bolts' only regulation goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
The game went to a penalty shootout to determine the regional tournament champion and the No. 1 seed at next weekend's state tournament. In the shootout, the No. 1-ranked Bolts were able to outlast the Broncs by a score of 5-3.
Carlson, Brooke Dunham, Caytlynn Garland, Sam Bonar and Alex Michael all converted shots against the Sheridan goaltender. Thunder Basin goaltender Kendra Michael made a clutch save down the stretch to clinch the shootout win.
The Bolts improved to 15-0 on the season and won their second consecutive regional title. Thunder Basin will take the No. 1 seed into the state tournament.
The Class 4A East tournament will start Thursday in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
