After starting the Gopher Classic Tournament 4-1 in pool play, the Post 42 American Legion baseball team kept itself alive with two more wins Monday in Minnesota. The Roughriders beat Prior Lake (Minnesota) 3-2 and Chippewa Falls (Wisconsin) 2-1.
The Gopher Classic is a 96-team tournament divided into 16 different pools made up of six teams. The tournament is one of the biggest American Legion tournaments in the country.
Gillette's 4-1 showing over the weekend clinched first place in their pool.
Monday marked the start of a 16-team, single elimination tournament made up of pool-winners to decide the tournament champion. Post 42's wins over Prior Lake and Chippewa Falls came in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds respectively.
Against Prior Lake, Leigton Holden threw a complete game on the mound and allowed two runs (no earned runs) on eight hits while striking out four. Holden was the fifth Gillette pitcher in six games to toss a complete game at the Gopher Classic.
At the plate, Kaden Race, Matt Newlin and Dalton Martin each drove in one run. Despite being out-hit 8-5, the Roughriders were able to take advantage of free baserunners after collecting seven walks in the game.
In the Elite Eight matchup against Chippewa Falls, Aidan Dorr came one out away from tossing another complete game for Gillette. Dorr threw 6.2 innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out five.
Newlin and Cory Schilling drove in Gillette's two runs at the plate to secure the team's spot in the Final Four round on Tuesday.
The Roughriders will play Mankato National of Minnesota at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The other semifinal matchup will feature West Fargo (North Dakota) and Papillion (Nebraska) at 9 a.m., with the winner of each advancing to the championship game.
For Gopher Classic Tournament updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
