Campbell County High School made history in its first season of playing sanctioned softball.
The Camels won three games in a row on the final day of the season to take home the state’s first championship title in state history.
But Campbell County isn’t living in the glory of past accomplishments. This year’s Camels are ready to make history again.
“Because of winning last year, of course there’s a lot of pressure,” second-year coach Haley Gray said. “But I’m excited to be back out here with them. They’ve been hitting the crap out of the ball so I’m pretty excited about that. This will be a very solid team because we’re very deep.”
The Camels have 28 girls on the team divided between the JV and varsity. The team returns a bulk of last year’s players after graduating just two seniors last spring.
Campbell County is still relatively young this year and has three seniors in Rhiannon Davis, Erica Dominguez and Andrea Kuhbacher. The Camels also welcome in 10 new freshmen to the program to go alongside six returning starters.
“We have a lot of good leadership on this team between the seniors and all the returning players,” Gray said. “We have a good group of incoming girls coming in, too. The numbers are good and this is exactly what I’d hoped for going into the second year.”
Campbell County’s ace pitcher Avery Gray will return to the mound for her sophomore season this spring. She led the Camels with 102.1 innings pitched throughout the season.
In 17 starts, Avery was 4-0 and had a 4.24 ERA with 165 strikeouts. She held opposing hitters to a .286 batting average.
During the state tournament last year, Avery pitched in six games for the Camels and faced 187 batters. She threw 651 pitches, her last being a swinging strikeout to secure the title against Cheyenne Central.
After the season ended, Avery was named the Wyoming USA Today Softball Player of the Year. She was named first-team all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Natalie Clonch and Jadeyn Snyder also will return to the Camels lineup after earning all-state honors a year ago. Clonch was first-team all-state and Synder was second-team all-state.
Taylor Curtin, Rhiannon Davis and Missy West were second-team all-conference last year and will help lead the Camels in the program’s second season.
“I’m just as excited this year as I was last year,” coach Gray said. “Last year was obviously special with it being the first season but I’m just as excited to see the program continue to grow. ... They’re already looking really solid and that’s exciting.”
The Camels will start the season with the Cheyenne Invite preseason tournament this weekend. Campbell County will play three non-conference games Saturday.
The Camels will start the conference season against Cheyenne East next Friday. Campbell County will face a state championship game rematch with Cheyenne Central next Saturday.
Softball teams will play doubleheaders during every matchup, with the first game counting as a conference game and the second game counting as a non-conference game.
Thirteen teams make up Wyoming’s only class of high school softball. Participating schools include Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central, Wheatland and Laramie in the East Conference and Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Cody, Worland and Green River in the West Conference.
The state tournament will be May 19-21 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.
