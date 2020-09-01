With a crop of new swimmers, the Thunder Basin swimming and diving team is just looking for improvement at this point in the season. And that’s what coach Jade Moser saw.
“Almost everybody cut a ton of time off,” she said. “That’s what we’re going for is personal improvement.”
The Bolts’ top performances in Saturday’s pentathlon came from a pair of underclassmen — freshman Madi Zach and sophomore Kaylee Robertson. Zach finished 19th with an overall time of 5:52.36 and Robertson took 21st with a time of 5:55.40.
Thunder Basin’s lone state qualifier on the day came on the diving board, with sophomore Maleah Cope placing third with a score of 171.65. Qualifying was the goal coming into the season, but she didn’t expect it to happen during the opening weekend.
“My goal this year was to get higher difficulty dives and qualify pretty early in the season, so I did that,” she said. “I expected it to happen in the first four meets, but to do it first weekend is pretty cool.”
