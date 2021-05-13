The Campbell County High School boys and girls soccer teams both lost in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Thursday afternoon at CCHS. The losses kept both teams out of the state tournament next weekend in Cheyenne.
The boys went into the regional tournament as the No. 5 seed and paired up with No. 4 seed Laramie. After one half, the Camels and Plainsmen were tied 0-0 but Laramie was able to pull away in the second half to secure a spot at state.
The Plainsmen scored three goals in the second half to beat Campbell County 3-0. All three goals were scored in a 10-minute span.
The Camel boys ended the season with a 3-12 record and 3-5-0-5 in conference play.
The Campbell County girls were the No. 6 seed in the tournament and were matched up with No. 3 seed Sheridan in the quarterfinals. Like the boys, the Camel girls played well as a team in the first half and went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after freshman Sydnee Streitz scored with four minutes left in the first half.
But the Broncs would score the last two goals of the game to win 2-1 and lock up their spot in the state tournament while eliminating Campbell County.
The Camel girls ended the season 3-11 and 3-9-0-1 in conference play.
