Cooper Garcia happily accepted the most valuable player trophy after the Campbell County Junior Football third and fourth grade championship game.
But Cooper wasn’t completed satisfied with just one MVP trophy. He’s already thinking about winning it again next year.
“I feel like I’m going to be another MVP,” Cooper said.
Cooper and his teammates on the Titans took home the championship trophy after a big 19-0 win over the Eagles on Saturday night at Campbell County High School. The teams fought hard against both each other and the pouring rain as puddles continuously grew higher around the playing field.
Cooper doesn’t take all the credit for the Titans’ win on Saturday. The quarterback was proud of the way his teammates battled all season on their way to the title.
Cooper was especially thankful for center Zane Partlow. The Titans were able to limit turnovers during the championship despite the inclement weather.
“Funnest football weather ever,” Cooper said. “Me and my snapper Zane Partlow did the best on not fumbling snaps. We just worked good as a team.”
Cooper appreciates the championship trophy and the MVP trophy equally. Winning both on the same night definitely gives him some momentum looking ahead to next year, he said.
“It feels awesome and I feel like I earned it so much,” Cooper said. “I think our team just deserved to win it tonight.”
Cooper found the end zone twice for the Titans in the title game. Teammate Levic McGee also punched it in at Camel Stadium.
The fifth and sixth grade game was the nightcap Saturday evening. The second championship game was also a low-scoring contest, with the Texans beating the Vikings 6-0 to win the title.
Texans quarterback Reese Evenson scored the lone touchdown of the game on a scramble during the second quarter to clinch the win.
While the weather kept the numbers on the scoreboard low all night, Saturday’s championship games showed one thing: The future of Gillette football couldn’t be brighter.
