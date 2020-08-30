Runners from 13 different high schools battled the heat Friday and Saturday for a cross-country meet in Green River.
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School both made the 365 mile trip to the Green River course to compete. Runners from the 13 schools were divided into four different races to prevent large gatherings, with both Gillette schools racing with just two other schools.
The Thunder Basin cross-country team was fortunate enough to enjoy the cooler morning weather Saturday.
On the course, the Bolts ran on an uneven, pasture-like terrain, where cows were present and two girl runners were nearly run over by deer. The TBHS girls took fourth, while the boys team finished eighth out of 13 teams.
Rylee Brandon actually rolled her ankle on the uneven course, but still ran well to place second on the team behind sophomore teammate Brooke Dunham. Dunham finished 17th overall with a time of 23 minutes 42.53 seconds, while Brandon took 28th at 24:40.85.
TBHS coach Terri Hinkel said the girls team was looking for a fifth runner to step up Saturday and she found one in Violett Timmons, who finished 38th, about a minute and a half behind Dunham. Hinkel was pleased with how tightly-packed her top five runners were.
“Our girls were almost just a minute and a half between each other,” she said. “Ninety seconds or a little bit more isn’t bad at all.”
Now the goal for the girls team is shrinking that gap between the No. 1 and No. 5 runners even more and moving the group up the standings as a whole.
On the boys side, Hinkel said Alex Draper “had a good race” and finished as Thunder Basin’s top runner, despite taking second at the team’s time trials. Draper finished 24th with a time of 19:27.42 and senior teammate Zach Mansheim took 30th at 19:55.03.
The meet was a good indicator for both the boys and girls teams of the areas they need to improve on. Hinkel thought her team is in good shape, but needs to work on its pace.
“I was happy, but it wasn’t where we need to be. We need to work on some more speed workouts,” Hinkel said. “I think we know what we need to do now to get there.”
Campbell County
The CCHS cross-country team didn't have the same success on the tough Green River course.
The boys team finished 11th while the girls team didn't score. The Camels raced at the peak of the afternoon heat on Saturday.
"I think we saw some hard-working kids and determined kids out there," head coach Trisha Evenson said. "It was tough course and it was hot out there, but they pushed through."
CCHS only took seven boys and seven girls for the meet. Out of the 14 runners, Evenson said seven had never run in a cross-country race before.
"That first race of the season is always an eye-opener," Evenson said. "I think they learned a lot in this race and I think they'll be ready to go for our next meet in two weeks."
On the boys side, No. 1 runner Sam Kjerstad finished 13th with a time of 18 minutes and 44.08 seconds. The next best boys runner for the Camels was Matthew Sigismond who finished 98th with a time of 25 minutes and 01.47 seconds.
For the girls, the top runner Reilly Wilson finished 22nd with 24 minutes and 06.68 seconds. Averi Dewine placed 33th with 25 minutes and 01.16 seconds and Makayla Mayer finished 69th with 27 minutes and 46.63 seconds.
Next for cross-country will be a race in Newcastle on Sept. 11.
