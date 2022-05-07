The Thunder Basin High School girls track and field team finished third as a team with a score of 117 at the Camel Qualifier on Friday at Campbell County.
The Bolts boys finished fourth with a score of 76, the Camel girls finished fourth with a score of 89 and the Camel boys finished sixth with a score of 54.50. Natrona County won the girls title with a score of 149.50 and Kelly Walsh won the boys title with a score of 117.
Thunder Basin won eight events during the meet including six girls events and two boys. Campbell County won two girls events and one boys.
For the Bolts girls, Madison Lubben won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 29.27 seconds, Gabby Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.24 and Jayden Friedly won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.06.
The team of Mendoza, Friedly, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 4x100-meter relay (49.23), Mendoza, Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway and Rylee Brandon won the 4x400-meter relay (4:08.54) and Brandon, Lubben, Megan Doherty and Abby Arnold won the the 4x800-meter relay (10:04.88).
Friedly finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.79, Mendoza finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.34, Vinae Buford-Stillman finished third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches and Brandon finished third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:35.70.
Arnold finished fourth in the 1600-meter run (5:44.18), Fitzpatrick finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.90), Jalyn Shepherd finished fourth in the shot put (38-10) and Crabtree finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (27.15).
For the Camel girls, Breanna Younkin won the pole vault with a height of 10-2 and Nyomi Moore won the triple jump with a distance of 35-7.5. Sydalee Brown finished second in the triple jump (35-1.75) and second in the 200-meter dash (25.06), Aja Roberts finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.08) and the team of Moore, Brown, Roberts and Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 4x100-meter relay (49.25).
Moore finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88, McKenna Hayes finished third in the shot put with a throw of 39-0.5 and the team of Kendra Jensen, Faith Clem, Jayden Haugen and Sophia Biggs finished third in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:49.65. Roberts finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.00 and Reese Dorr finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9-2.
For the Bolts boys, Isaiah Haliburton won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.59 and the team of Bradley Ekstrom, Kayden LaFramboise, Haliburton and Carter Matthews won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:53.14. Ekstrom finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.32 and Haliburton finished second in the long jump with a distance of 22-4.
Jesse Lugan finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.33), LaFramboise finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.17) and fourth in the high jump (5-10) and the team of Ekstrom, Lujan, Nolan Hottell and Ryder Del Toro finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (46.03). Lujan finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.62) and Carter Matthews finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (4:49.33).
For the Camel boys, Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23-1. Jeff Pelton finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 42-9 and Pitter finished second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet.
The team of Pitter, Ian Carter, Aidan Dorr and Kody Kline finished third in the 4x100-meter relay (45.13), Cooper Stevens finished fourth in the shot put (48-11) and fifth in the discus throw (134-5), Carter finished fifth in the 400-meter dash (52.80) and the team of Kline, Carter, Pleton and Zach Wofford finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay (3:43.85).
Friday's meet was the last regular season meet for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin. The teams will both participate in the Class 4A East regional meet Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
