After a third-place finish as a team at the state meet last weekend, five members Campbell County High School girls swim team earned all-state honors to end the 2020 season.
The swimmers were juniors Berkeley Christensen and Allison Granat, sophomores Ryan Drube and Skye Rehard and freshman Zoe Gallion.
They earn all-state recognition by finishing first or second in an individual event or being part of a winning relay in each classification, according to WyoPrep.com.
Christensen, Rehard and Granat all won individual events at the state meet in Laramie.
Christensen took first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 55.19 seconds.
It was her third straight 200-yard freestyle championship and results in her third all-state honor in three years.
Christensen also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.29, which was 0.28 seconds behind first place.
“It’s really cool just going three years in a row and being able to do that,” Christensen said. “It’s pretty special to me.”
Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke at state with a time of 1:07.57. The sophomore just narrowly beat Cheyenne Central’s Izzy DeLay by 0.36 seconds to take the title.
Granat’s time of 1:00.03 won the junior first place in the 100-yard backstroke. Granat also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.14.
In her first year of high school swimming, Gallion clinched a spot on the all-state list with a second-place finish in the 500-yard relay. Her time of 5:29.34 was 11.30 seconds off first.
Drube earned all-state honors as a part of the Camels’ 200-yard medley relay team that won with a time of 1:49.89. The team included Drube and the three CCHS individual state champions: Christensen, Rehard and Granat.
Campbell County had the second most all-state girl swimmers, behind only state-champion Laramie, which had six on its way to a fourth-straight state title.
“Our whole goal this season was to get in that top-3 and we got it,” Christensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.