The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School cross-country seasons ended in Casper after a cold and snowy state meet Friday afternoon.
Runners from all across the state battled the mid-20 degree temperatures and snow on the ground at the Paradise Valley Country Club.
The Bolts girls team finished 10th out of 10 team scores and the boys finished 11th out of 11 team scores. The Camels didn't have enough runners to place as a boys or girls team.
Individually, the top boys finisher from Gillette was Sam Kjerstad. The Campbell County junior finished 16th out of 79 runners with a time of 16:54.03. The Camels only had one other boy runner, Braik Hurm, who finished 46th with a time of 17:38.25.
For the Bolts boys, the top finisher was sophomore Cael Porter who finished 57th with a time of 17:58.57. Behind Porter were teammates Zach Mansheim (62nd), Alex Draper (69th), Carter Matthews (71st), David Gordon (72nd), Jackson Zabel (75th) and Nick Juelfs (78th).
On the girls side, Campbell County's Reilly Wilson was the only other Gillette runner to place inside the top-20. Her time of 20:14.58 was good enough for 19th place out of 75 runners.
Her two teammates, Averi Dewine and Makayla Mayer, were the only other Camel girls to attend the state meet. Dewine finished 46th and Mayer finished 62nd.
For Thunder Basin, the girls top finisher was junior Rylee Brandon who placed 41st with a time of 21:09.37. Other Bolts finishers were Abby Arnold (45th), Hailee Morgado (56th), Kaitlyn Mansheim (65th), Madison Lubben (66th) and Dani Jones (74th).
Thunder Basin's boys team ended the meet with a team score of 321. The Bolts boys had an average time of 18:17.35 in the 5K race. The Bolts' girls team ended with a score of 261 for an average time of 21:50.40.
The Camels weren't able to score as a team as both boys and girls are required to have five runners. CCHS head coach Trisha Evenson said some runners didn't qualify while others opted not to attend.
The state meet capped the cross-country season, one that was filled with major differences due to COVID-19. One of those differences was limiting the amount of teams and runners that can participate at events, which led the Camels and Bolts teams to running in smaller races than both teams are accustomed to.
Jackson Hole took first place for both the boys and girls races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.