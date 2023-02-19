Twenty of 28 Campbell County High School wrestlers finished in the top eight of their respective weight classes in the regionals tournament in Cheyenne.
Darren Provost continued to be the leader in the clubhouse, taking first in the 120-pound weight class. He defeated Kolten Powers from Sheridan High School — the team that took first in the overall competition.
