Through its first five games of the season, the Campbell County High School football team has asserted itself as one of the most dangerous rushing attacks in Class 4A.
Going into Friday’s game against Cheyenne Central, the Camels were averaging 242 rushing yards per game and seven yards per attempt, according to WyoPrep.com. Campbell County leads the state in both rushing touchdowns (15) and total rushing yards (1,209).
The Camels (2-3) have two running backs inside the top 5 in Class 4A. Senior Will Miller ranked No. 3 in the state with 82 rushing yards per game and junior teammate Ian Carter is ranked No. 4 with 81 yards per game.
The dynamic duo of Miller and Carter have combined for 815 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through the first five games of the season.
“We set a goal this year as coaches and as a unit to just get better at key plays,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “Obviously our bread and butter is running the ball and to have that kind of come to fruition midway through the season is really nice.
“Our record doesn’t necessarily show how well we run the ball but stats don’t lie, and it is apparent that we have become very efficient in running it.”
Efficiency has been the key for both Miller and Carter’s success on the ground. Miller is averaging 13.2 yards per attempt while Carter is averaging 7.8.
Carter holds the longest run in Class 4A going into week five. The junior broke off a 91-yard touchdown run against Cheyenne South on Sept. 17.
“We’ve had offensive lines that have been good in the past and we’ve had running backs that have made the plays,” Rose said. “Now we have a combination of both. We have a great offensive line that is patient in taking their steps and forceful and making a push and then we have two really different styles of running backs.
“Ian is very shifty and very quick and Will is a brute, but he has feet and has good lateral movement and great vision and he’s downhill. And that’s what we’ve been lacking in the past.”
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr also has contributed with his legs on offense, rushing for 208 yards and two scores from under center.
Campbell County has instituted a two-quarterback offense this season, with Dorr and freshman Mason Drube splitting snaps at the position. Dorr was 15 of 27 passing on the year for 324 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions going into Friday’s game while Drube was 5 of 20 for 156 yards one touchdown and five interceptions.
The Camels’ passing attack ranks No. 8 out of 10 teams in Class 4A with 96 yards per game. Dorr and Drube are completing just 35.1% of their passes.
Now that the offense has established the running game, it’s time for both Dorr and Drube to take a step forward in the passing game to help the Camels win crucial games down to the stretch, Rose said.
“We’ve been preaching for the last few weeks for them to take what they give you,” Rose said. “We have like a 40% completion right now because we’ve been trying to force deep shots and trying to gash teams.
“We’re not a gashing style of offense. We’re just not. We’re a dink and dunk and control-the-clock kind of offense so we’re slowly working towards completing the 5-yarders and the 3-yarders and just the quick hits.”
What the Camels have lacked in the passing game has been made up for on the ground. Against Cheyenne South on Sept. 17, Campbell County rushed for 491 yards and seven touchdowns on its way to a 67-15 win.
Miller has been a leader on both sides of the ball for the Camels. Not only is he the leading rusher for Campbell County, Miller is also No. 2 in Class 4A in defensive points as a linebacker on defense.
Miller is averaging 8.8 tackles a game (44 total) and has one sack, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt on the season.
The Camels have taken big strides this year. The top 8 teams in Class 4A qualify for the playoffs and with wins over Laramie (0-5) and Cheyenne South (0-5) already, Campbell County will likely play in its first playoff game since 2019.
Rose doesn’t want his team focusing on stats or playoff seeding. He wants the Camels to focus on getting better each week.
“Ideally we’d love to be in that No. 5 or 6 range for seeding,” Rose said. “But our No. 1 goal going into every game is we want to win the game. ... We have to continue to get better. We have to win these next four games because we’re competitors, but if we don’t get better while doing it, we’ll be out in the first round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.