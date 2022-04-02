It’s been seven months since Curtis Williams lost his son.
Williams, 45, was hired as the new head coach of the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team this week. He replaced former coach Michael Coleman who was fired after the team’s 0-2 start to the season.
The offer to coach the Mustangs brought forth plenty of mixed emotions. Williams felt blessed to have another opportunity to continue his coaching career but was also anxious to get started.
Perhaps the strongest emotion that overcame Williams was gratitude. He knew none of his coaching success in recent years would be possible without his family pushing him to follow his dreams.
Gratitude is what led Williams to dedicate his first season in Gillette to his son. Williams’ son — Christian Barnett — died by suicide in August.
Taking over the Mustangs is his first coaching job since losing his son. Williams looks at the new gig as an opportunity to honor his son’s life through the lives of the Mustangs players.
“They’re all his age,” Williams said. “My son was a hell of an athlete himself. He was my best friend.”
Williams paused to collect himself.
“This season’s for my son,” Williams said. “He’s not gone yet.”
With fresh tears in his eyes, Williams pointed to the 25 players surrounding him at the end of Wednesday’s practice. While he still mourns the loss of his son every day, taking over the Mustangs organization has now granted him the chance to look after 25 more.
“These are my kids now,” Williams said.
An experienced journeyman
Williams comes to Gillette with nearly four decades of football experience. His previous stints as a head coach include the East Tennessee Bears and the Louisville Raiders.
Williams has overcome plenty of obstacles throughout his coaching career. But one thing he’s never done is take over a football team in the middle of the season.
The Mustangs are two games into an 11-game schedule. Wyoming lost its first league game 43-42 to the Southwest Kansas Storm before dropping its home-opener 40-38 to the semi-professional Dallas Prime last weekend.
Williams didn’t have much time to prepare for his new role as head coach. He was hired on Tuesday and arrived in Gillette around 2 p.m. Thursday. Two hours later, Williams was running his first Mustangs practice.
“I’ve usually started coaching for a team at the beginning of a season,” Williams said. “Usually when you take over a team in the middle of the year, it’s no good. But this here, in Gillette, is a unique opportunity. The fan base here in phenomenal and these kids are buying into what we’re doing after just 24 hours.”
Williams coached just one practice before the Mustangs hit the road for their third game of the season. The team left at 5 a.m. Thursday to travel by bus to Omaha, Nebraska.
Williams doesn’t mind being thrust into his new role with the team. His main priority now is to give the players a structured schedule that was missing with the previous coaching staff, he said.
“These guys are still kids at this point,” Williams said. “Everything has to be on point. Everyone likes to have structure and to feel that little warm fuzzy comfort feeling, and we’re going to provide that for them. But they also need to know what they need to do at certain times.”
Despite losing their head coach mid-season, Williams said the Mustang players have been in high spirits since he was announced as head coach.
“It’s been easy on them,” Williams said. “The first day when I was announced as head coach, people got a little nervous. But then they saw the staff come in and they saw what we wanted to do. It’s been a long time since these guys have been laughing like this around here. And that’s what we want.”
Williams was one of three new coaches hired this week. He joined defensive coordinator Cedric Walker and lineman coach Kerry Locklin. Christopher Robertson was retained from Coleman’s staff as the special teams coach.
“We want to give these kids another opportunity after what they’ve gone through in the last few months,” Williams said. “This will be absolutely life-changing for them. We have arena football legends as our assistant coaches now. These guys are doing me a big favor here. We’ve been good friends for a long time.
“Our brotherhood starts at the top and it works all the way down to the players. We want to show them that the culture here doesn’t have to be whatever the hell they were going through before.”
Walker was the head coach for the Spokane Shock in the Indoor Football League before the team disbanded earlier this year. Locklin played at New Mexico State University and was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, according to the Mustangs Facebook page.
Change was inevitable
Steven Titus of Gillette bought the Wyoming Mustangs for cash from former owner Keith Russ last week. His first move was to give Del Shelstad of Gillette a minority stake in the team as well as name him the CEO and general manager.
The firing of Coleman was nothing personal but was a much needed change in order for the team to compete for a championship this year, Shelstad said. The new owners — who didn’t hire Coleman or the rest of his staff — wanted to find a coach who played more of a hands-on role with the team, Shelstad added.
“Business is business,” Shelstad said. “Coach Walker told me his first day here that what he saw on the game film from our first two games was exactly what he saw in practice. There was just a lack of structure. Sometimes we would pop in here and the coaches weren’t even coaching practice. They were having players coach.
“This is a professional football team. We needed structure.”
Shelstad and Titus have never owned a professional football team before. This led to them wanting to hire a coach who was willing to help in the front office as well as on the sidelines.
“We’re new at this,” Shelstad said. “We needed someone who could take the helm on the field with these players. These kids long for leadership. When I walked into practice today, there was like four of these kids telling me I did the right thing. This was a positive thing.”
Shelstad led the search for the new coaching staff. He found eight candidates from across the country using an indoor football agency before landing on the three new coaches he hired.
“I thought there was no way we were going to make it through this season with coach Coleman’s coaching staff,” Shelstad said. “It had very little to do with being 0-2, honestly. I said, ‘If we’re going to do this, we need to do this now.’ I didn’t feel like we were taking positive steps every day. Now I feel like we are.”
Williams understands the pressure of taking over a team with such an emphasis on winning. Already behind the eight ball with an 0-2 record, the biggest test now will be for the Mustangs to string together wins in league play while also adjusting to a completely new coaching staff midway through the season.
“At this point in my career, this will define me as a coach,” Williams said. “This town and this community expects so much from this football team. This is their professional football team. If I don’t take care of that, then it’s time for me to hang it up.”
Williams coached in his first game Friday night. The Mustangs played the Omaha Beef in Nebraska. Results were not available before print deadline.
(1) comment
Let's see... The team lost their first game by 1 point, their second game by 2 points and now, after firing the old coaches, and now with the new coaching staff... Lost game 3 by 48 points!!!
