The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won its second straight game to start the season, beating Scottsbluff of Nebraska 67-39 Friday night at TBHS.
The Bolts took a big lead early, going into the second quarter up 24-8. Senior Ethan Cox scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers to lead Thunder Basin in the first half.
Scottsbluff started the second quarter on an 11-0 run to make it a five-point game but the Bolts were able to find their stride in the second half to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Senior guard Deegan Williams led the Bolts with 24 points, followed by Cox and sophomore Bodie Williams with 11 points apiece.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and have outscored its first two opponents by a combined 71 points.
The Thunder Basin girls — who went into the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A — dropped its first game of the season 61-44 to Scottsbluff on Friday.
The Bolts trailed 17-12 after the first quarter and struggled to stop Scottsbluff's offensive attack. Thunder Basin also struggled offensively and was held to just 15 points in the second half.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 11 points, followed by junior Joelie Spelts and senior Gabby Mendoza with seven points each.
Both the Thunder Basin boys and girls will close out the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament against St. Thomas More of South Dakota on Saturday.
The girls will play the Cavaliers at 4:30 p.m. and the boys will follow at 6 p.m.
