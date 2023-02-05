Thunder Basin High School swam in the conference prelims on Friday followed by the conference swim finals on Saturday as the state meet for swim draws near.
The team finished with 86 points, but had strong times from its swimmers. In the finals, junior Treyden Smith placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.67. Junior Reid Pollick finished in 53.20, just enough to pass the state's qualifying time for the race.
