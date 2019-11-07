Grouped in a circle, singing songs and drinking root beer floats. That’s how the Thunder Basin volleyball team spent the final session of the season’s last practice Wednesday.
The Bolts leave for the state tournament Thursday and are more motivated than ever. They stumbled in the regional tournament for the second straight year following undefeated conference records, but many on the team see that as a wake-up call rather than a setback.
“I definitely think it was a motivator, because we thought, ‘Maybe it’s better to lose now than it is to (lose) at state,’” junior Elsa Clark said. “It made us work harder this week in practice and realize that we have to work for it.”
While the regional loss to Laramie came in the semifinal this year and not the title match, it didn’t hurt the Bolts’ state chances as much as a season ago. This year it puts them on the opposite side of the bracket as defending state champion Casper Kelly Walsh (29-1), but TBHS coach Wenett Martin said her team hasn’t even talked about the Trojans.
Thunder Basin is much more concerned with bringing its own A game for a whole weekend than the scouting reports on opponents. The only team the Bolts have talked about is Rock Springs, which is the first obstacle in their way.
The Tigers accounted for one of the few losses on the Bolts’ 29-7 record this year, but it came during an early season tournament when Martin was still moving pieces around. TBHS doesn’t need any added motivation, but they’ll be eager to even the score against one of the three Wyoming teams to beat them this year.
At the start of the season, Martin’s team goal was to improve at the state tournament after last year’s fourth-place finish. That hasn’t changed, although the Bolts have spent much of the season near the top of the 4A rankings.
For three seniors — Rigan McInerney, Chastin Martin and Angela Youngs — this will be their final chapter in the program. Despite faltering at regionals in a similar fashion as last year, they still feel like this team has a different makeup.
“This year we know we have really high potential and could be really, really good,” McInerney said. “I think last year when we lost at regionals, we were like, ‘Same side as Kelly Walsh? That’s going to tough.’”
The Bolts are focusing less on the bracket this year. The way McInerney described their attitude heading into the tournament was “fearless,” and Nelson agreed.
“You could tell we got scared by looking at the bracket (last year),” Nelson said. “This year, we’re just kind of looking at it and saying, ‘Whoever is on the court with us, we’re just going to play until we see who wins.’”
Falling short of the regional championship last weekend wasn’t a season buster by any means, but it did leave a sour taste in the Bolts’ mouths. McInerney said the team was in no mood to talk to anybody that Friday night and it was made even worse the next morning when spectators were saying they didn’t expect to see them until the title match.
For Thunder Basin, it’s time to put it together and show it is one of the top teams in 4A.
“There’s another level to us and we want to show that,” Martin said. “We’ve shown that we can beat anybody in the state. We just need to prove it.”
Thunder Basin opens its state tournament play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Casper against the 4A West Conference’s No. 2 seed, Rock Springs.
