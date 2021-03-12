The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball didn't score much during its quarterfinal matchup with Green River Friday afternoon at Casper College, but that's because the Bolts didn't need to.
Thunder Basin took care of the Wolves with a 46-24 win to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in the program's short four-year history. The Bolts, who went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East, typically rely on their shooting to win games, but it was the team's defense that solidified its first win of the state tournament.
The Bolts allowed just 19 points in the first half to Green River, but the defense only improved as the game went along. Thunder Basin held the Wolves to just five points in the second half, including zero in the final eight minutes of the game.
On the offensive end, senior Andre Felton led in scoring with 13 points, followed by junior McKale Holte with 12 and juniors Ryan Baker and Cade Ayers with six apiece. The Bolts shot below average from 3-point range at a 30% clip (8-27), but it was all the offense the team needed to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament.
Thunder Basin will now matchup against the No. 1 seed from the West, Star Valley, who beat Cheyenne East 66-45 Friday afternoon. The Bolts and Star Valley will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
