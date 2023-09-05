Bodie Williams was practicing basketball a week into summer vacation when he felt the pop in his knee.
He didn’t think much of it, he even ran on it later that week. To him, he just landed awkwardly in a move that he has made a thousand times as a basketball player.
However, what had happened to his knee wasn’t anything like what happened thousands of times before. He had torn his ACL, MCL and meniscus. Two months before school would even start, his senior basketball and golf seasons were in jeopardy.
But when the Bolts golf team took to Bell Nob for the first practice of the year, Williams was out there, knee brace and all. What surprised Bolts golf coach Kameron Hunter wasn’t just that Williams was practicing, but how well he was practicing.
“(It’s) like it never even happened,” Hunter said a couple weeks into the golf season.
Hunter and Williams played a round together before the season. With Williams still in recovery, the now senior was relegated to using irons, as his doctors had yet to clear him for using a driver. Hunter jokingly thought he could outhit his student again.
But, to Hunter’s disbelief, he looked like his usual self, like nothing ever happened. Bodie was Bodie, the on-the-field leader of the Bolts boys golf team.
It wasn’t an easy summer emotionally for Williams. The range of positive and negative emotions came in ebbs and flows.
“Right when I heard the news, I was somewhat positive,” Williams said. “But I’d have those nights where I was pretty ticked and mad.”
A full recovery takes about nine months. That meant, in a best case scenario, Williams can return to the court in January or February. The most likely scenario is he returns when the basketball team is in conference play.
This year was more than a regular season. It’s his final season. With the emotional tribulations from last year as the team dealt with the death of teammate Max Sorenson, this was a year the team could take a deep breath and have had the time to try to process the emotions that came with the loss of a brother and teammate.
“It adds to the pain of not having a season,” he said.
With so much not in his control in regards to basketball, golf, the other sport he plays, is where he can control. He decided to get surgery due to the high chance of messing up his leg even more with the torn meniscus, and had to spend his summer chipping and putting only with a big brace on his knee. As he worked his way up to using irons, Williams even had to change his swing so he wasn’t rotating his knee as much. His swing is almost all arms.
“(Over summer), I was out on the course almost every day, trying to get to where I was (in spring),” he said. “It really hasn’t been super hard to get back.”
This injury is mainly mental. With golf, the stress on his knee isn’t too much to stop him from playing like basketball does. He has to believe in himself and his swing. Williams approaches it like nothing is wrong. Before the year, he had the option to use a medical golf cart to drive around instead of walk around the courses. He declined. He wanted to be treated like everyone else.
“I know I’m capable of doing what I did last spring,” Williams said. “Once I can get that (mental hump), I can shoot what I want to shoot. I gotta believe that.”
His numbers aren’t what they were in the spring when he was consistently leading the golf invites, but his numbers are nothing to scoff at. Over the weekend in Buffalo, he finished fourth overall, shooting a 78 on the first day and a 79 on the second day.
“He’s just a gamer. He wants to compete,” Hunter said. “I always ask him if he’s doing okay, and (his response) is always just, ‘I’m good. I’m fine, coach.’ He’s a gamer.”
Next weekend is the conference tournament at Bell Nob, and it is the last tournament before the state tournament in Sheridan. Williams hopes that being able to compete in a familiar place like Bell Nob can be one more confidence boost in himself and his swing before the state tournament.
And that’ll be the difference for Williams in where he finishes. If he can keep his confidence high, he can finish in the state tournament as high as he was during the spring season.
